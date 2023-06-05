Dalvin Cook rumors: Dolphins a contender to land Vikings RB if he’s cut; trade nearly happened in March

Despite being a four-time Pro Bowl operating again and the one participant in the NFL to run for over 1,100 yards each and every of the previous 4 seasons, the Minnesota Vikings are appearing indicators that they’re prepared to transfer on from Dalvin Cook. This could also be due to the truth that the franchise does now not need to pay Cook his $10.4 million base wage in 2023. Last week, head trainer Kevin O’Connell praised Cook’s backup, Alexander Mattison, calling him a “three-down” again. Mattison had just lately signed a two-year, $7 million contract with the staff. The Vikings may just save $11 million in cap house by way of buying and selling Cook, however if they can’t to find a appropriate trade spouse, they are going to make a selection to liberate him as a substitute, which might save them $9 million in cap house.

If Cook is launched, the Miami Dolphins may well be a conceivable vacation spot for him, specifically since he’s from Miami. The Miami Herald has even reported that the Dolphins and the Vikings got here very shut to a trade deal in March that may have despatched Cook to Miami. Following the failed trade deal, the Vikings endured to believe the potential of giving Cook a pay lower or the use of him extra sparingly in desire of giving Mattison extra touches. However, the location referring to Cook’s long run is lately unclear since he has now not proven up to the Vikings’ offseason program, having gone through shoulder surgical operation. There is a chance that Cook may just agree to a restructure/pay lower that may be appropriate to the staff, an identical to Aaron Jones, however nowadays, this turns out not going.