Dalvin Cook released by Vikings: Pros, cons of Minnesota’s decision to part ways with star RB in 2023





After six seasons in Minnesota, star working again Dalvin Cook is leaving the Vikings. It's no longer for an absence of manufacturing — the Pro Bowler has crowned 1,100 speeding yards in 4 instantly seasons — however somewhat a steep ticket, with the crew saving no less than $9 million in 2023 by parting ways with the fan favourite. Now, the query is, are the Vikings proper to transfer on? Here's an speedy evaluate of the professionals and cons of slicing ties with Cook, in addition to our verdict at the decision: Pros of slicing Cook This is 2023. While Cook is undeniably one of the NFL's maximum explosive natural runners, he is additionally occurring 28, with nearly 1,300 carries of put on and tear at one of probably the most replaceable positions in the sport. Not simplest that, however his 2020 contract extension would’ve made him the third-highest-paid amongst all RBs going into this 12 months, due greater than $14 million every year via 2025. Fantasy Fallout Is Cook of equivalent or larger price to in a similar way paid RBs like Nick Chubb, Joe Mixon and Aaron Jones? Sure. But that does not imply any of the ones gamers will have to essentially command peak buck from forward-thinking groups. Consider, simply for instance, how little the reigning NFC champion Eagles — one of the NFL’s peak speeding groups — devote to the placement, paying a blended $3M for veterans D’Andre Swift and Rashaad Penny going into 2023. Even probably the most ardent Cook fan additionally has to reckon with the truth of the Vikings’ trajectory. Minnesota has spent a lot of this offseason losing, no longer including, confirmed playmakers, pronouncing farewell to vets like Adam Thielen, Eric Kendricks and Za’Darius Smith, whilst refusing to devote to quarterback Kirk Cousins past this season. General supervisor Kwesi Adofo-Mensah has his eye on a longer-term restocking, possibly with younger move catchers Justin Jefferson and T.J. Hockenson because the construction blocks. It’s simply no longer life like to assume Cook will nonetheless warrant top-five pay by the time this crew is primed for a real identify bid. Then there may be the on-field nitpicks. It’ll take so much for backup Alexander Mattison to reflect Cook’s sheer dynamism. But it is not as though Cook has been a world-beating all-purpose again in as of late’s NFL; he is eclipsed 400 receiving yards simply as soon as in six years. Availability has additionally been a query; 2022 used to be the primary time in his six-year profession he did not omit a couple of video games due to damage. Cons of slicing Cook For one, the Vikings offense is sort of sure to be much less explosive with out him. Whatever his faults, Cook has constantly been one of the league’s quickest and maximum fluid ball-carriers when wholesome. Mattison, his successor, has been simply positive in restricted paintings over 4 seasons, however he is additionally averaged fewer than 4 yards in step with lift in back-to-back years, proving to be extra of an easy, tough-yardage again. Opposing groups merely won’t worry the backfield up to they as soon as did, enabling them to redirect extra focal point on Cousins, Jefferson and the aerial assault. Speaking of Cousins and Co., Cook’s go out additional entrenches the remainder offensive pillars — the QB, WR1 and TE1 in Hockenson — in a type of purgatory. Are the Vikings actually intending to compete in 2023, or no longer? A 12 months after strangely cruising to an NFC North identify at 13-4, they obviously have the rules of a higher-octane assault. But eliminating Cook from the equation, even supposing it method paying giant dollars to lock up Jefferson and Hockenson, actually simply pushes extra focal point on restocking/rebuilding in 2024. There’s additionally the not likely situation in which the Vikings turn out simply as nice, if no longer higher, than they had been in 2022. Let’s say Cousins is going off in a freelance 12 months, Jefferson shines as standard, and Brian Flores’ new defensive oversight is helping lift Minnesota to some other playoff run. If, in that situation, RB proves to be the only evident weak spot for this crew — possibly if Mattison is solely serviceable, however no longer particular — then possibly Adofo-Mensah and Co. can be wishing they might retained the sort of star athlete for an unbelievable identify hunt. The verdict Building a championship soccer crew is tricky paintings. And oftentimes, it takes arduous choices. Let’s revisit, briefly, the final two Super Bowl groups: The Eagles simply made their 2d identify bid in six years, however all of them however gutted their key positions, together with QB and WR, as a way of returning to the massive sport; whilst the Chiefs simply received their 2d Lombardi in 4 years after buying and selling arguably their maximum electrical weapon (Tyreek Hill) in order to unfold out their sources. Smarts over sentimentality. That’s the important thing. It’s a difficult tablet to swallow, particularly at top class spots like QB, the place even a serviceable starter continuously instructions profitable commitments for the mere talent to stay a membership in wild card rivalry. But at RB, the place it is more uncomplicated than ever to unearth high quality manufacturing, as long as the fitting O-line is in position? It’s no longer as a lot of a head-scratcher. Cook will have been a amusing participant for Vikings enthusiasts to name their very own. And he would possibly nonetheless have juice in the tank. But if Adofo-Mensah is actually dedicated to the arduous paintings — of getting Minnesota out of just-good-enough territory — then parting with Cook to unfold sources somewhere else registers as the fitting decision. 