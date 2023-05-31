Dallas to raise Pride flags over city buildings

The City of Dallas, together with its companions, has introduced that it’s going to host legit Pride flag elevating ceremonies at Dallas Love Field and Dallas City Hall to mark the beginning of Pride Month. The flag-raising at Dallas Love Field will happen on June 1 at 9 a.m., whilst Dallas City Hall’s rite will happen at midday the similar day.

Throughout the month of June, the City of Dallas rainbow Pride flag will fly above city buildings and be displayed proudly. Among the companions collaborating within the tournament are more than a few group organizations and native leaders..

- Advertisement -

One of the key occasions happening all over Pride Month in Dallas is the Dallas Pride Parade, which is scheduled for June 4. The Alan Ross Texas Free Parade will get started at 2 p.m. and wind its approach throughout the Cotton Bowl in Fair Park. The parade is anticipated to characteristic over 150 entries, together with floats, bands, and costumes.

WFAA can be in attendance, using alongside the parade course with Black Tie Dinner. So, get in a position for an action-packed and colourful Pride Month in Dallas!