





DALLAS — Police say a person is dealing with two fees in a deadly shooting that took place Monday evening in Dallas.

Officer answered to a shooting name at 9:40 p.m. from the 2500 block of Royal Lane. When they arrived, they discovered a girl who was once shot.

The lady, recognized as 53-year-old Chong Sun Wargny, was once taken to a clinic and later pronounced lifeless.

According to police, Wargny was once shot by means of Wan Cho, 62, after an issue.

Cho then allegedly shot at a witness whilst folks have been detaining him till police arrived, officers stated. That witness was once now not injured.

Police say Cho was once taken to the Dallas County Jail. He faces fees of homicide and annoyed attack.





