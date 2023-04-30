Dallas, Texas: Clovis Dawayne Braxton shot, killed on Red Bird Ln

Dallas police are lately investigating a murder that happened in a trade automobile parking space on Saturday night time. According to experiences, a capturing name used to be made to the government at round 7:40 PM on April twenty ninth, within the 1200 block of Red Bird Lane. Upon arrival, legislation enforcement discovered a person known as 38-year-old Clovis Dawayne Braxton, within the automobile parking space with a gunshot wound. He used to be transported to a medical institution, the place he used to be later declared useless.

The suspect, reportedly dressed in a black blouse and orange Nike shorts, used to be noticed working north on University Hills Boulevard in opposition to Ledbetter Drive. The Dallas Police Department has known as for any individual who has any information or leads in regards to the case to come back ahead and phone Detective Thomas French via both emailing [email protected] or calling 214-671-3650.

Crime Stoppers is prepared to pay as much as $5,000 to people who name in with information that results in the suspect’s arrest and indictment for this offense and different prison offenses. You can achieve Crime Stoppers via calling 214-373-TIPS (8477), which operates 24/7. The government will label the deadly capturing as case quantity 072864-2023.

