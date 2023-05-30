Dallas Stars lose to Vegas Golden Knights in Game 6 West Final







The Vegas Golden Knights complicated to their 2nd Stanley Cup Final with a 6-0 win over the Dallas Stars, who had prolonged the Western Conference Final to six video games after shedding the primary 3. William Karlsson scored two objectives and had an help, whilst William Carrier, Keegan Kolesar, Michael Amadio, and Jonathan (*6*) additionally contributed a objective each and every. Adin Hill stopped 23 photographs for his 2nd occupation playoff shutout.

The Knights will now face the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final, with Game 1 happening on Saturday night time in Las Vegas. Vegas led the Western Conference in the common season with 51 wins and 111 issues, whilst the Panthers finished a four-game sweep of the Carolina Hurricanes in the East ultimate remaining Wednesday.

Vegas were given off to every other speedy get started towards the Stars, with Carrier scoring simply 3:41 into the sport. Karlsson’s power-play objective halfway throughout the first duration made it 2-0. A extend of sport penalty towards Dallas allowed the Knights to prolong their lead, with Karlsson scoring his franchise file tenth objective of those playoffs early in the 3rd duration.

Dallas was once simplest the 5th staff to power a Game 6 in a convention ultimate or NHL semifinal after being down 0-3, and the primary for the reason that Stars misplaced to Detroit in a 6th sport in 2008. However, they had been not able to power a Game 7 at house towards the Knights, who have shyed away from a do-or-die scenario thank you to their dominant Game 6 efficiency.