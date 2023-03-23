Dallas school shooting: Arrest in incident at Thomas Jefferson HS

A scholar was once shot in the arm in the school’s parking zone in a while after dismissal on Tuesday afternoon.

An arrest has been made for a taking pictures that came about at the campus of Thomas Jefferson High School in Dallas on Tuesday afternoon, officers stated.

In a letter to oldsters, Principal Ben Jones stated that Dallas ISD police “arrested the individual responsible for what occurred.” Further main points weren’t instantly launched.

The taking pictures came about in a while after dismissal on Tuesday in the parking zone of the school. According to police, a scholar was once shot in the arm and was once transported to a clinic with accidents thought to be to be non-life-threatening.

While an investigation is recently underway, Dallas ISD Superintendent Dr. Stephanie Elizalde stated Wednesday morning that it seemed the incident was once remoted and that there was once no proof of a combat.

Elizalde added that there have been 3 scholars concerned in the taking pictures.

It’s unclear whether or not there might be extra arrests in the case, however the district stated there may well be extra fees for any individual else concerned.

"I want to take a moment to commend the entire TJ staff, including the three team members who bravely rendered aid and helped ensure no others were harmed as we initiated our safety protocol. To those who came forward to provide essential information, we thank you for your courage," Principal Jones stated in the letter to oldsters.

Classes at Thomas Jefferson High School and within reach Walnut Hill International Academy had been canceled on Wednesday.