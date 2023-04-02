Dallas police seize hundreds of birds being raised for fighting

Police say additionally they seized paraphernalia associated with cockfighting.

DALLAS — Hundreds of birds which can be believed to be serious about cockfighting were seized at a belongings in Dallas amid a capturing investigation, police stated on Saturday.

Dallas police stated they spoke back round 6:20 p.m. Friday to a capturing within the 10100 block of Rylie Road close to U.S. 175 and Interstate 20.

A person used to be discovered shot on the location and used to be transported to a sanatorium, the place he’s strong, police stated. The capturing seemed to have stemmed from a combat with unknown suspects, in keeping with police.

During the investigation on the belongings, police stated officials discovered hundreds of roosters and that they believed the birds have been being educated to combat.

The division's animal cruelty unit got and performed a seek warrant, in keeping with police, and seized the birds, in conjunction with paraphernalia associated with cockfighting.

While there were no fees filed up to now within the animal case, police stated a suspect, 47-year-old Bernardo Betancourt, used to be arrested and charged with annoyed attack with a perilous weapon regarding the capturing.

Further main points weren’t launched as investigations into the birds and the capturing proceed.