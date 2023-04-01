Dallas police: Man shot near Valero on Simpson Stuart Road







DALLAS — A person has died after being shot near a comfort retailer Friday afternoon, the Dallas Police Department (DPD) says.

Around 4:05 p.m., Dallas cops had been referred to as to the 3500 block of Simpson Stuart Road, near the Ingram’s Gas and More within the space. When they arrived, a male sufferer used to be discovered and transported to an area sanatorium.

Police stated the sufferer, who has now not been known at the moment, died from his accidents on the sanatorium.

Police have now not launched any suspect information or main points of what ended in the deadly taking pictures.

DPD is looking any person with information regarding this crime name Dallas Homicide Detective Chad Murphy at 214-283-4934 or electronic mail at [email protected]

- Advertisement - Crime Stoppers may also pay as much as $5,000 for information that ends up in an arrest and indictment on this murder and different legal offenses, police stated. You can touch Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours an afternoon, seven days per week.





