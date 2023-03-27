Dallas police: Man found dead in creek at Walnut Hill Lane







Around 2:40 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, Dallas cops replied to a choice for carrier in the 2500 block of Walnut Hill Lane. When they arrived, they found a person, recognized as 39-year-old Rolando Mosqueda dead in the creek.

DPD did not unencumber the style in which Mosqueda died however stated Mosqueda’s demise is being investigated as a murder.

The division is looking any person with information to touch Detective David Grubbs at 214-671-3675 or electronic mail [email protected] Reference case quantity 048404-2023.

Crime Stoppers can even pay as much as $5,000 for information that results in an arrest and indictment for this crime and different legal offense. You can achieve Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours an afternoon, seven days every week.

