Dallas police: Deadly home invasion 3400 Jefferson Blvd.







DALLAS — A 28-year-old guy was once shot and killed in an alleged Dallas home invasion on Thursday morning, police stated.

Around 12:20 a.m. Thursday, Dallas law enforcement officials answered to a capturing name at a home within the 3400 block of W. Jefferson Boulevard in North Oak Cliff, officers stated.

- Advertisement - When officials arrived, they discovered the sufferer, recognized as 28-year-old Pedram Rezaei Haghighi, with a couple of gunshots wounds within the home.

The Dallas Police Department stated Dallas Fire-Rescue transported Haghighi to an area health center the place he died from his accidents.

Dallas police stated the initial investigation made up our minds that unknown suspects entered the home and shot the sufferer.

- Advertisement - The investigation is ongoing, and police are asking someone with information regarding this crime to name Detective Frank Serra at 214-671-4320 or electronic mail at [email protected]

Crime Stoppers may also pay as much as $5,000 for information that results in the arrest and indictment for this crime and different legal offenses. You can touch Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours an afternoon, seven days every week, police stated.

Other North Texas headlines:

- Advertisement -





tale by means of Source link