Dallas Mavs have NBA’s angriest fans this year, ‘study’ suggests

New analysis into social media reactions from NBA fans to their groups posts turns out to indicate so. One take a look at “Mavs Twitter” will corroborate it, too.
DALLAS — Been a irritating season, Mavs fans? Find your self pissed off time and time once more those previous few months having a look on the ratings?
Well, you are now not on my own, it sort of feels.
Gambling.com used social listening gear to research the unfavourable and indignant reactions to each NBA crew’s social media posts because the starting of the season with a purpose to rank the “angriest fanbases in the NBA.”
Dallas has some distance and away the best possible share of unfavourable reactions on Facebook (21%), just about tripling 2nd position Philadelphia Sixers (8%). Dallas had the fifth-highest share of unfavourable reactions on Twitter (12.1%), trailing Memphis (26.3%), Detroit (19.2%), Chicago (14.6%) and Brooklyn (12.5%). On Reddit, Dallas was once calculated to have the ninth-highest share of unfavourable response (10.5%).
After averaging each crew’s share of unfavourable reactions at the 3 social media platforms, Dallas’ 14.53% got here out on most sensible of the remainder of the league.
Congrats, Mavs fans. We’re essentially the most disenchanted fanbase within the NBA. According the knowledge, a minimum of.
Could that be? What’s there to be so disenchanted about?
Is it maddening to have two perennial All-Stars – person who is a MVP candidate – however lie one recreation underneath .500? Perhaps.
Is it irritating to look at the Mavs blow a 27-point result in the No. 10 seed Lakers? Maybe.
A dive into Mavs Twitter (and it does not take lengthy) turns out to corroborate those disappointing emotions.
Those are simply a number of the most up-to-date ones. There are masses.
Also, listed here are the full scores (in keeping with reasonable negativity, when you care to dive into the entire record):
- Dallas Mavericks: 14.53%
- Memphis Grizzlies: 13.27%
- Detroit Pistons: 12.27%
- Orlando Magic: 9.53%
- Brooklyn Nets: 9.50%
- Chicago Bulls: 9.37%
- Houston Rockets: 9.03%
- Philadelphia 76ers: 8.54%
- Toronto Raptors: 8.43%
- Sacramento Kings: 8.20%
- Indiana Pacers: 8.13%
- Denver Nuggets: 8.11%
- Miami Heat: 8.03%
- Utah Jazz: 7.98%
- Milwaukee Bucks: 7.95%
- Phoenix Suns: 7.92%
- Portland Trail Blazers: 7.28%
- Golden State Warriors: 7.20%
- Los Angeles Lakers: 6.71%
- Los Angeles Clippers: 6.54%
- Charlotte Hornets: 6.53%
- Atlanta Hawks: 6.32%
- San Antonio Spurs: 6.29%
- Boston Celtics: 6.22%
- New York Knicks: 5.94%
- Minnesota Timberwolves: 5.59%
- Washington Wizards: 5.23%
- New Orleans Pelicans: 5.09%
- Oklahoma City Thunder: 4.59%
- Cleveland Cavaliers: 4.17%
