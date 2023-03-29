Dallas March Madness: Transportation, parking information

If you might be heading to the video games or any of the festivities downtown, it would be best to make a plan.

DALLAS — March Madness has descended on downtown Dallas as Iowa, South Carolina, LSU and Virginia Tech struggle for the NCAA Division I nationwide championship.

The American Airlines Center will host the NCAA Women's Final Four, in addition to the Division II and III championship video games. Parking and visitors within the downtown space might be extra crowded than standard, so we now have were given you lined on easy methods to plan your travel round the town.

DART/Dallas Streetcar

One of the choices you’ll make a selection to get round downtown Dallas is using DART and Dallas street car. You can plan your commute right here on DART’s website.

- Advertisement -

Ride proportion and taxi

Dallas has many taxi and rideshare products and services to be had. You can take a cab from the airport or catch an Uber anywhere you’d like to head!

Heading to AAC for video games? Here’s downtown parking information

Over 5,000 parking areas are to be had for American Airlines Center visitors. The majority of those parking areas are situated inside of two blocks of American Airlines Center. In addition, there are over 3,000 parking areas to the South and East of American Airlines Center inside of simple strolling distance.

*Note: Fans arriving by the use of I-35E are really helpful go out on Continental Ave to get right of entry to parking rather a lot and keep away from visitors.*

You can book parking near the AAC online here.

Here is a map of extra parking choices during Dallas:

Final Four weekend information

We have a complete record of occasions and issues to do for Final Four weekend right here! We have an inventory of the entire fan enjoy occasions from Thursday, March 30 to Sunday, April 2.

Here is an legitimate occasions map for the Women’s Final Four:

For extra information, you’ll additionally obtain the Women’s Final Four App.