Dallas Fire responds to ‘sharp increase’ in suspected overdoses

DALLAS — Sources with Dallas Fire-Rescue (DFR) inform WFAA that the dept handled a prime quantity of suspected narcotics overdose circumstances all over the City of Dallas on Tuesday. According to one supply inside the division, a minimum of 5 of the various overdose calls positioned around the town over the process the day had been made to one southern Dallas station by myself. Sources additional verify to WFAA that a few of the ones handled by way of DFR and transported to hospitals had been struggling cardiac arrest. “Dallas Fire-Rescue has become aware of a sharp increase in the number of emergency response, and transports, involving suspected narcotic overdoses,” stated Jason Evans, spokesman with Dallas Fire-Rescue. Sources with DFR and the Dallas Police Department inform WFAA that the amount of calls put on Tuesday massively exceeded the norm. .@tliou and I’ve showed DFR has answered to a couple of overdose calls as of late. Sources say one of the most folks had been in cardiac arrest. They try to resolve if they’re attached. DFR says it’s running with regulation enforcement on those circumstances. @wfaa — Rebecca Lopez (@rlopezwfaa) March 22, 2023 DFR has now not but showed the entire choice of overdose calls it gained Tuesday, the choice of folks it transported to the health facility because of the ones calls, whether or not the overdose circumstances it handled led to any fatalities or if any of the overdoses had been attached. “These incidents have been spread out over a wide area, and it is too early to determine whether any connections exists,” Evans stated. “Going forward we will be working with law enforcement as the matter is investigated.” This is a creating tale. It might be up to date as extra information turns into to be had.





