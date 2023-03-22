Dallas Cowboys re-sign Dante Fowler, Rico Dowdle; add free agents

Dallas additionally re-signed RB Rico Dowdle and added RB Ronald Jones and OL Chuma Edoga.

FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys are bringing again defensive finish Dante Fowler and operating again Rico Dowdle whilst including two out of doors free agents for intensity in operating again Ronald Jones and lineman Chuma Edoga.

Fowler signed with Dallas ultimate yr, reuniting with defensive coordinator Dan Quinn from when Quinn was once the pinnacle trainer in Atlanta. The 28-year-old completed with six sacks, his maximum since a career-high 11 1/2 with the Los Angeles Rams in 2019.

The signing of Jones on Tuesday comes after the Cowboys launched two-time dashing champion Ezekiel Elliott in a cost-cutting transfer. Jones noticed restricted responsibility with Super Bowl champion Kansas City ultimate season.

The Cowboys put the $10.1 million franchise tag on Tony Pollard with the expectancy the fifth-year participant shall be their lead again in 2023. Pollard broke his left leg in Dallas’ 19-12 divisional-round loss to San Francisco however is predicted to be in a position for the season.

Edoga has performed most commonly take on in school and the professionals however may well be an possibility at guard after the Cowboys misplaced left guard Connor McGovern to Buffalo in free company. Edoga was once drafted two spots at the back of McGovern within the 3rd around in 2019.