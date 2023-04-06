Dallas Cowboys Mock Draft: Could Dallas take a TCU standout?

DALLAS — Making the proper calls on the NFL Draft is likely one of the issues that the Dallas Cowboys do neatly. The crew prides themselves on maximizing their alternatives to construct a crew that may win video games. They’re additionally a company that doesn’t cover their intentions, continuously drafting gamers they carry as a part of their 30 visits or all through Dallas Day the place they may be able to get a nearer take a look at a prospect.

Being predictable hasn’t stopped the Cowboys from being one of the most higher drafting groups within the league, discovering just right gamers during the method. Reading the tea leaves, an informed bet can also be made for whom Dallas will make a choice in overdue April.

With that during thoughts, right here's a take on what the Cowboys may accomplish on the large match:

First spherical (26): Steve Avila (OL) – TCU

The Cowboys decided on Tyler Smith closing 12 months within the first spherical, with the plan to play him inside of at left guard earlier than kicking him outdoor as the longer term at LT. That everlasting answer leaves a void at LG, which is why the crew may make Avila their moment consecutive first spherical offensive line select.

Avila was once an All-American variety in 2022 and has enjoy at middle and guard, so he brings versatility. Having Smith at LT and Avila at LG for the following decade could be too just right for the Cowboys to cross up.

Second spherical (58): Josh Downs (WR) – North Carolina

Dallas in most cases has an affinity for larger vast receivers, however Downs performs larger than his 5-foot-9 175-pound body suggests. Downs has the velocity to boost up previous defenders and the power to come back down with contested catches.

The Cowboys want a fast, shifty game-breaker to pair with WR CeeDee Lamb and Downs supplies that explosive high quality these days lacking on offense.

Third spherical (90): Felix Anudike-Uzomah (DE) – Kansas State

Dan Quinn’s protection feels set, however that doesn’t imply the crew can’t plan for the longer term. Anudike has an outstanding array of cross speeding strikes and will cross from velocity to energy very easily. In closing 12 months’s junior season, Anudike had 43 pressures to head in conjunction with 8 sacks.

Anudike additionally has the bend to flatten out and pursue the quarterback. Drafting Anudike now and making ready him for a better position when the crew wishes a more youthful edge rusher can be a sensible technique.

Fourth spherical (129): Tyjae Spears (RB) – Tulane University

The Cowboys will wish to be in a position for the eventuality that working again Tony Pollard gained’t be round previous this season and Spears has the glance of the very best alternative. The shiftiness, velocity, and working taste from Spears is eerily very similar to Pollard and the chance to be told below Pollard as a rookie may pay large dividends.

Spears additionally brings talents within the passing sport to counterpoint his bodily speeding taste. The Cowboys’ offense may use Spears for the impending season, and perhaps as a lead RB someday.

Fifth spherical (169): Cory Trice (CB) – Purdue University

Trice is likely one of the extra unheralded cornerbacks on this draft however he suits the profile that the Cowboys love of their CBs. With 5 interceptions over the process his faculty occupation, together with two closing seasons, Trice possesses the scale and duration the Cowboys covet.

At 6-foot-3, 210 kilos, Trice has the power to reroute receivers and the succeed in to get better if crushed. Trice isn’t ideally suited for each and every crew, he doesn’t have nice velocity or fluidity, however he’s a are compatible in Dallas below Quinn’s defensive scheme.

Sixth spherical (212): Max Duggan (QB) – TCU

The Cowboys have discussed in passing that they plan so as to add a younger quarterback to their roster and Duggan might be that man. Duggan doesn’t possess elite characteristics in any explicit house, however he’s tricky, a winner, and sensible. The crew additionally were given a just right take a look at him taking part in of their yard at TCU, in order that they doubtlessly have extra information than different organizations.

Duggan seems like the very best 3rd string QB to broaden in the back of beginning QB Dak Prescott and backup Cooper Rush.

Seventh spherical (244): Mike Jones (LB) – LSU

The Cowboys in most cases love to take probabilities on linebackers at the closing day of the draft and Jones may paintings his method into a position. The LSU product has the velocity and athleticism to run sideline to sideline, which might make him a candidate to be a backup to starter Leighton Vander Esch.

Jones wishes so as to add bulk to strengthen his power on the level of assault, however might be a core particular groups participant out of the gate.