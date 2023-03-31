Dallas Cowboys land Pitt DT Calijah Kancey in ESPN mock draft

The Dallas Cowboys don’t regularly use draft capital on defensive tackles however a recent mock has them choosing Pittsburgh DT Calijah Kancey with their first around choose.

DALLAS — The Dallas Cowboys may see a positive three-technique defensive take on land in their laps in Round 1 if a up to date ESPN seven-round mock draft is to be believed.

According to Jordan Reid from ESPN, the Cowboys would possibly decide to make use of their No. 26 general choose in the primary around to shore up their defensive position with Pittsburgh defensive take on Calijah Kancey.

“The Cowboys have had an active offseason with the emphasis around adding proven players to the roster,” Reid writes. “They filled their needs at cornerback and wide receiver, and their biggest deficiencies remain in the trenches. Although they have a loaded depth chart at edge rusher, they lack a game-changer along the interior. Kancey would immediately change their ability to get after the passer. His electric first step, quick hands and ability to generate pressure are areas Dallas lacks. He had 14 sacks over the past two seasons.”

Kancey comes from the similar faculty that produced three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald. No doubt there can be some comparisons drawn as each are undersized defensive tackles, and Kancey can be taking part in for probably the most recognizable and mentioned sports activities workforce in the galaxy.

The prospect of taking Kancey can be extremely not likely, then again, given how the Cowboys have valued defensive take on all over the Jerry Jones possession. The remaining defensive take on that the Cowboys took used to be Arkansas' John Ridgeway in the 5th around remaining yr.

The remaining first-round defensive take on for the franchise used to be Russell Maryland in 1991, the No. 1 general select from Miami. History has proven that the Cowboys price defensive take on another way than in the start of the Jones technology.

#Cowboys‘ Mike McCarthy says that DT John Ridgeway is “rambunctious.” — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) August 2, 2022

At the NFL mix on March 1, Kancey advised newshounds that he’s conscious he has to play with a top motor given his 6’0”, 280-pound body.

"I just know I have to play with great technique and use my speed to my advantage," mentioned Kancey. "It's my speed and my quickness. Playing with good leverage, getting underneath the thigh pads of bigger offensive linemen, that's my advantage I have against bigger offensive linemen."

Kancey generated 31 mixed tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss and seven.5 sacks thru 14 video games for the Panthers in 2023.

If the #Cowboys choose a defensive take on in Round 1, I’ll purchase you a Daniel Webster cigar. — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) March 30, 2023

Other avid gamers Dallas nabbed in this mock incorporated TCU guard Steve Avila at No. 58 general in Round 2, UCLA operating again Zach Charbonnet at No. 90 general in Round 3, and Penn State tight finish Brenton Strange at No. 129 general in Round 4. There had been no trades in the mock draft, which, if reflected in past due April, would permit the Cowboys to make use of their complete seven-pick supplement.