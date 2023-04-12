Dallas Cowboys give Dak Prescott weapons in latest mock draft

ESPN’s Mel Kiper sees the Cowboys opting to switch departing goal Dalton Schultz with Notre Dame tight finish Michael Mayer in his latest mock draft.

DALLAS — What if Dak Prescott had a pair extra younger goals?

That is the theme ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper went with in the fourth edition of his mock draft. The Dallas Cowboys may decide to enclose their eighth-year quarterback with younger passing weapons because the offense transitions from the Kellen Moore technology to the definitive imaginative and prescient of what trainer Mike McCarthy will deploy.

The first goal the Cowboys take is Notre Dame tight finish Michael Mayer.

“Dalton Schultz left in free agency, and the Cowboys never replaced him,” writes Kiper. “Let’s get Dak Prescott a talented safety valve here. Mayer is the best all-around tight end in this class; he’s not afraid to latch on to defenders and block. Don’t discount his receiving upside, either. He had 180 catches for 2,099 yards and 18 scores in three college seasons. He can be an outlet on crossers and hooks, and he’ll pick up first downs after the catch. Dallas also has scouted the class’ best wide receivers, so keep an eye out if one of the top guys drops.”

What is attention-grabbing in regards to the Mayer select is Dallas has no longer decided on a decent finish in the primary around since 1997 with LSU's David LaFleur. If anything else, the Cowboys have proven a willingness since 2014, when Will McClay changed into extra influential in the staff division, to attend till Day 3 (Rounds 4-7) to take their tight ends.

Furthermore, the Cowboys have additionally discovered price with undrafted loose brokers, as was once the case with Oklahoma’s Blake Jarwin in 2017 and Indiana’s Peyton Hendershot in 2022. The fourth-round number of Jake Ferguson from Wisconsin closing 12 months additionally can’t be forgotten.

The Cowboys could have already addressed tight finish — only a 12 months previous and in a around that does not make as a lot of a touch.

Kiper has the Cowboys taking Ole Miss wideout Jonathan Mingo at No. 58 general in Round 2. The 6-foot-2-inch, 220-pound receiver would give Prescott a weapon and likewise safety for the Cowboys going ahead in the event that they sought to transport on from Michael Gallup and Brandin Cooks.

The early Day 2 number of Mingo would point out that the membership additionally does not have prime hopes for 2022 third-round wideout Jalen Tolbert, who performed in 8 video games, began in one, and stuck two passes for 12 yards in his rookie marketing campaign.

The Cowboys’ haul during the first two rounds would create logjams, but additionally obviously outline the group’s course at receiver and tight finish.