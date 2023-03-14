Tuesday, March 14, 2023
Dallas Cowboys free agency news: Donovan Wilson re-signs

DALLAS — The Dallas Cowboys are re-signing protection Donovan Wilson to a three-year deal, workforce officers showed to WFAA.

Wilson used to be drafted through the Cowboys within the 6th spherical of the 2019 NFL Draft and began all 17 video games for the Cowboys in 2022. He recorded 101 tackles with seven tackles for loss, 9 QB hits, and 5.0 sacks. 

Wilson additionally had an interception, two compelled fumbles, and a fumble restoration for Dallas in 2022. 

Wilson’s three-year deal is price $24 million with $13.5 million in first two years fully-guaranteed.

