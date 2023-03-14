Dallas Cowboys free agency news: Donovan Wilson re-signs

DALLAS — The Dallas Cowboys are re-signing protection Donovan Wilson to a three-year deal, workforce officers showed to WFAA.
Wilson used to be drafted through the Cowboys within the 6th spherical of the 2019 NFL Draft and began all 17 video games for the Cowboys in 2022. He recorded 101 tackles with seven tackles for loss, 9 QB hits, and 5.0 sacks.
Wilson additionally had an interception, two compelled fumbles, and a fumble restoration for Dallas in 2022.
Wilson’s three-year deal is price $24 million with $13.5 million in first two years fully-guaranteed.
Had a few assets ascertain the #Cowboys signing protection Donovan Wilson to a 3-year deal, with the agent pronouncing it’s price $24 million (1st 2 years at $13.5 mill assured).
Excellent get to stay a flexible protection who is helping make DC Dan Quinn’s protection paintings. pic.twitter.com/MFdqrnkToO
— Joe Trahan (@JoeTrahan) March 14, 2023
tale through Source link