Dallas-area couple says Texas authorities took away their baby just because they had a home birth

- Advertisement -

DALLAS – A Black couple dwelling in Dallas say their 2-week-old daughter was once taken from them because they determined to have a home birth with a midwife.

Two weeks in the past, Temecia Jackson gave birth to her daughter, Mila, at home with the help of a approved and authorized skilled midwife.

“It was a beautiful birth,” Temecia Jackson said at a press conference on Thursday, April 6. “She was perfect: 6 pounds, 9 ounces.”

- Advertisement -

Shortly after, the couple says their baby advanced jaundice, a common liver condition in newborns that steadily resolves itself with out remedy.

Read more on NBC News/TODAY Show here.