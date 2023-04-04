CVS/Caremark refutes Oklahoma insurance commissioner claims | Oklahoma

(The Center Square) – CVS/CCVS/Caremark said Oklahoma Insurance Commissioner Glen Mulready’s claims that the company denied patients a choice for their prescriptions are without merit.

Mulready accused CVS Pharmacy and pharmaceutical benefit manager Caremark Maintenance Choice Program of not following a state law allowing patients to choose their pharmacy. Caremark is a PBM and a subsidiary of CVS. PBMs act as a middleman between patients and insurance companies. The company is accused in the complaint of telling patients their refills must be made a CVS and not the pharmacy of their choice.

“The Oklahoma Insurance Department recently asserted authority over prescription benefits for certain multi state or national employers headquartered outside the state of Oklahoma and we discussed with the OID our concerns about the impact changing uniform benefit design could have on consumers who rely on 90-day prescriptions,” said Halle Brown, a spokesperson for CVS/Caremark. “Only Oklahoma consumers who are members of those out-of-state plans are impacted by these changes and we are ensuring that they are able to access their medications without interruption.”

Mulready is seeking fines of $100 to $10,000 for each violation and the possible suspension or revocation of the company’s PBM license.

“I am convinced that CVS/Caremark does not want to follow Oklahoma law and wants to find every opportunity to skirt their responsibility,” Mulready said. “I am extremely frustrated with the misinformation and confusion presented to Oklahoma consumers.”

A hearing is scheduled for May 25 at the insurance commissioner’s office.