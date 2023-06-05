Current list of closures in San Antonio area





This article is up to date weekly and offers information on transportation and visitors, together with indicators, go back and forth occasions, and maps. To view extra at the present climate prerequisites and low-water crossing closures, click on right here. If you may have any questions, touch us thru this web page.

TxDOT has introduced a number of highway closures for June. Please plan forward if you happen to use those routes.

From Sunday, June 4 to Monday, June 19, there might be alternating eastbound mainlane closures from Bandera Road (SH 16) to IH-10 for transportable concrete visitors barrier set up. The closure will happen weekdays from 9 p.m. to five a.m., with nightly alternating mainlane closures. One lane will stay open all the time, except for on weekends. There might be a an identical closure going on from IH-10 to Bandera Road (SH 16) all the way through the similar period of time.

From Sunday, June 4 to Monday, June 19, there can also be alternating eastbound and westbound frontage highway closures from Bandera Road (SH 16) to IH-10 for transportable concrete visitors barrier set up. The closure will happen weekdays from 9 p.m. to five a.m., with nightly alternating frontage highway closures. One lane will stay open all the time, except for on weekends.

From Sunday, June 4 to Monday, June 19, the westbound to eastbound turnaround at Loop 1604 and La Cantera Parkway/John Peace Boulevard might be closed for bridge building. Only one turnaround might be closed at each and every course, with the closure going on handiest all the way through weekdays from 9 p.m. to five a.m.

From Sunday, June 4 to Monday, June 19, the Loop 1604 and Bandera Road (SH 16) intersection might be totally closed for bridge building – concrete rail demolition. Only one intersection might be closed at a time, with the closure going on handiest all the way through weekdays from 9 p.m. to five a.m.

From Sunday, June 4 to Monday, June 19, there might be a number of complete intersection closures (each instructions, together with turnarounds) for bridge building – concrete rail demolition. The intersection closures will happen from 9 p.m. to five a.m. all the way through weekdays, with just one intersection to be closed at a time. The affected intersections are Loop 1604 and Hausman Road, Loop 1604 and Kyle Seale Parkway, and Loop 1604 and La Cantera Parkway.

From Sunday, June 4 to Monday, June 19, there might be a number of frontage highway complete closures for bridge building. The closures will happen from 8 p.m. to five a.m. all the way through weekdays, with just one complete frontage lane closure to happen in keeping with course. The affected roads are the eastbound frontage highway lane from John Peace Boulevard/La Cantera Parkway to IH-10 for eastbound direct connector bridge building and the westbound frontage highway lane from IH-10 to John Peace Boulevard/La Cantera Parkway for westbound collector distributor bridge building.

From Sunday, June 4 to Monday, June 19, the eastbound mainlane front ramp after La Cantera Parkway might be closed for eastbound direct connector bridge building, and the eastbound I-10 mainlane go out ramp to westbound Loop 1604 might be closed for westbound collector distributor bridge building. Both closures will happen from 9 p.m. to five a.m. all the way through weekdays, except for on weekends.

From Monday, June 5 to Monday, June 19, there might be alternating frontage highway lane closures for visitors barrier, sidewalk building, beam placement, and bridge building from Bandera Road (SH 16) to IH-10 and from IH-10 to Bandera Road (SH 16). The closures will happen from 9 a.m. to three p.m. all the way through weekdays, with day by day alternating frontage highway closures. One lane will stay open all the time, except for on weekends.

From Monday, June 5 to Monday, June 19, there might be a number of turnaround closures for bridge widening. The closures will happen from 9 a.m. to three p.m. all the way through weekdays, with just one turnaround to be closed at a time. The affected turnarounds are the eastbound to westbound turnaround closures at Loop 1604 and Kyle Seale Parkway, the westbound to eastbound turnaround closures at Loop 1604 and Kyle Seale Parkway, the westbound to eastbound turnaround closures at Loop 1604 and Babcock Road, the westbound to eastbound turnaround closures at Loop 1604 and Chase Hill Boulevard/Brennan Avenue, the eastbound to westbound turnaround closures at Loop 1604 and Chase Hill Boulevard/Brennan Avenue, the westbound to eastbound turnaround closures at Loop 1604 and La Cantera Parkway, the eastbound to westbound turnaround closures at Loop 1604 and La Cantera Parkway, the eastbound to westbound turnaround closures at Loop 1604 and Hausman Road, and the westbound to eastbound turnaround closures at Loop 1604 and Hausman Road.

From Sunday, June 4 to Friday, June 9, there might be alternating mainlane and frontage highway closures for barrier surroundings, striping, and electric paintings. The closures will happen from 9 p.m. to five a.m. all the way through weekdays, except for on weekends.

Please be recommended of those highway closures and plan accordingly to steer clear of any inconvenience.