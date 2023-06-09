Cruz, Hunt cry foul over Trump indictment | Texas

(The Center Square) – After former President Donald Trump announced that he was about to be indicted for having classified documents at his Florida home, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz and U.S. Rep. Wesley Hunt, both Republicans from Houston, argue the Department of Justice and FBI are being weaponized under the Biden administration to target political opponents.

Trump said Thursday his attorneys met with Department of Justice officials earlier in the week and were informed the special counsel investigating him may soon be indicting him. The investigation continues after the FBI first raided Trump’s Mar-A-Lago property in Palm Beach, Florida, last August. Congress then launched an investigation into the FBI.

Trump’s announcement also came as FBI Director Chris Wray and the House Oversight Committee have tussled over the agency initially refusing to admit a document exists that was provided to committee members from a whistle blower. It reportedly provides evidence that when President Joe Biden was vice president under former president Barack Obama, he took a $5 million bribe from a foreign national to influence public policy.

On Thursday, Biden asked, “Where’s the money?” in response to reporter inquiries, saying, “I’m joking. It’s a bunch of malarkey.”

But Cruz said Biden “is being insulated by the most corrupt Department of Justice in history” and “knows the DOJ, FBI, and corporate media will protect him. Biden is laughing in the face of every American when he says, ‘where’s the money?’”

Cruz told Fox Business’ Larry Kudlow that Wray isn’t protecting the institution of the FBI by not releasing the document reviewed by Rep. Nancy Mace, R-South Carolina, a member of the House Oversight Committee, which is investigating the whistleblower claims.

“There is an obligation to the American people if there’s credible evidence the president of the United States was personally involved in bribery,” he said. “We need full transparency. What Joe Biden just said, ‘show me the money,’ the American people deserve to be shown the money, the $5 million, the millions that were funneled to at least a dozen Biden family members. The FBI, DOJ need to get out of the cover up business.”

Joe Biden’s smugness about whistleblower reports that he received $5 million in bribes shows how insulated he is. He knows the DOJ, FBI, and corporate media will protect him. Biden is laughing in the face of every American when he says, “where’s the money?” pic.twitter.com/cHpkvm9FnD — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) June 8, 2023

Hunt issued a statement, saying, “On the very same day the FBI agreed to allow members of the Oversight Committee to review documents tying Joe Biden to a $5 Million bribery scheme with a foreign national, President Trump is informed that he will be indicted by Biden’s DOJ. Coincidence? You don’t still believe those exist under this administration, do you?”

He also said, “It was Joe Biden who was illegally in possession of numerous boxes of classified material he obtained both as a United States Senator, and as Vice President.

“Neither one of those offices afforded him the authority to declassify the material. In the face of this glaring irony, I wonder, is it ignorance that drives Biden’s DOJ to charge Trump over classified material, or is it hubris?

“Biden, [Attorney General Merrick] Garland, and this entire administration have become drunk with power and they will pursue every avenue available to them to destroy Donald Trump, even if it means taking an open flame to the Constitution.”

Hunt also said the targeting of Trump by the DOJ was “election interference” because Trump is more popular than Biden and would defeat him in the next election if there were a rematch between the two. He said Trump “represents an existential threat to the status quo, a system that has failed America, and to the most unpopular, unqualified, and unfit President to hold this office in a century. That’s why this election interference persists.”

When Trump goes before the court next week, Hunt said, it “will be yet another soiled chapter in the great American decline, but it’s always darkest before the dawn, and the dawn is coming. That’s what they’re most afraid of,” saying, that Trump would be 2024 Republican nominee for president.

Last August when Congress began its investigation into the FBI, Wray issued a statement, saying, “Unfounded attacks on the integrity of the FBI erode respect for the rule of law and are a grave disservice to the men and women who sacrifice so much to protect others.”

Since then, Congress has investigated a range of grievances with the agency for allegedly targeting parents at school board meetings, for failing to investigate violence and threats made against pro-life organizations and against Supreme Court justices, and now the alleged coverup of bribes and targeting of political opponents.