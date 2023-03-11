Cristiano Ronaldo loses cool after fans chant Lionel Messi’s name

Cristiano Ronaldo was once the centre of consideration all through Al Nassr’s 1-0 loss to Al Ittihad of their Saudi Pro League name showdown.
Al Nassr seemed to be conserving on to say a 0-0 draw on the house in their name opponents, however a overdue function from Romarinho noticed Al Ittihad – controlled through former Tottenham and Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo – take the issues to usurp them on the most sensible of the desk.
Ronaldo has scored 8 objectives in seven Saudi Pro League video games since making his transfer to the Middle East this wintry weather, and whilst clips of his objectives have long gone viral, so has his response to Thursday’s defeat.
After beat Al Nassr, Al Ittihad uploaded a video to Twitter in their big name ahead getting tackled along a caption of “Where is Ronaldo?”.
But Ronaldo was once the topic of scoffs even all through the fit. A crowd of over 57,000 was once provide at King Abdullah Sports City to cheer on Al Ittihad, with movies appearing fans chanting the name of Lionel Messi to Ronaldo’s displeasure.
At full-time, Ronaldo stormed off the pitch in anger and disappointing, booting a water bottle at the touchline and throwing down the captain’s armband on his as far back as the dressing room.
This was once the second one recreation in a row through which Ronaldo has failed to attain for Al Nassr, who now face an uphill fight to win the Saudi Pro League with 5 video games last.