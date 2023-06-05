Crime Stoppers asks public to identify man who robbed two convenience stores



The El Police Department is recently in the hunt for the public’s help in finding a man suspected of robbing two Circle Ok convenience stores on Monday, May eighth.

At round 10 p.m., the suspect entered the Circle Ok situated at 12190 Montwood Drive at the east aspect of El Paso. While the shop clerk in short stepped clear of the counter, the suspect temporarily grabbed an undisclosed amount of cash ahead of fleeing the scene.

The suspect then proceeded to cross to the Circle Ok situated at 1135 Joe Battle the place he decided on some pieces ahead of going in the back of the counter and dangerous the clerk by way of implying he had a gun. He controlled to thieve a small amount of money ahead of making his get away.

The suspect is described by way of the police as a man in his twenties who was once dressed in a black beanie, grey hooded jacket, grey sweatpants, darkish socks, and black Nike logo sandals.

Crime Stoppers is providing a money praise for someone with information main to the suspect’s arrest. If you or someone you recognize has any information concerning the incident, please put up an nameless tip by way of calling (915) 566-8477.

