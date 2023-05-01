Crime of Week: Man robs Socorro convenience store at gunpoint

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Help Catch an Armed Robber with Your Information

The Socorro Police Department and Crime Stoppers of El Paso are searching for the aid of the general public in figuring out and shooting an armed robber accountable for an incident at a convenience store in Socorro, Texas.

This week’s “Crime of the Week” passed off on Wednesday, April 12, at roughly 3:38 a.m. At that point, a male culprit used to be seen hiding his face close to the fuel pumps outdoor of Circle Ok, positioned at 10790 North Loop. The suspect then entered the store with a handgun and threatened the store clerk, difficult cash from the store. The suspect escaped from the scene with an unspecified sum of money.

The culprit is described as a skinny, 5’6” Hispanic male with visual tattoos on each fingers, together with a left arm sleeve. He used to be observed dressed in a grey short-sleeve polo, grey pants with a black belt, white sneakers with black laces, and a crimson baseball cap with a “W” at the entrance. The suspect will have been touring in a crimson four-door automobile, very similar to a Nissan Sentra or Toyota Corolla S this is an older type.

If you might have any information in regards to the id of the violent robber, please touch Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 566-8477 (TIPS) right away, or put up information on-line at cselpaso.org. Remember, all information you supply is nameless, and in case your tip results in an arrest, you can be eligible for a money praise.