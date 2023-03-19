Crash on SH 114 in Grapevine, Texas kills driver

Police mentioned the freeway used to be close down for roughly 5 hours Saturday evening.

GRAPEVINE, Texas — Grapevine police are investigating a perilous crash that had close down State Highway 114 for hours overdue Saturday evening.

- Advertisement - Officers had closed off the westbound lanes of the freeway between William D. Tate Avenue and Texan Trail for roughly 5 hours, consistent with the dep.’s social media posts.

At about 11 p.m., police say the driver of a sedan had veered proper on Highway 114 and struck a mild pole.

The driver then overcorrected himself and ended up crossing a number of lanes ahead of transferring in entrance of a pickup truck. That truck then t-boned the sedan, consistent with police.

- Advertisement - Officers attempted to loose the driver and provides him clinical assist, however paramedics pronounced him lifeless a short while later, police say.

The clinical examiner’s workplace won’t title the driver till his family members were notified, however police mentioned he used to be a 30-year-old guy.

The driver of the pickup truck used to be taken to the sanatorium and is predicted to get well.