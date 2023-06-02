Cowboys’ Tony Pollard says he’s ‘not really limited’ right now, feels ‘faster’ than before injury vs. 49ers





Tony Pollard, the Dallas Cowboys new "lead back in the words of head coach Mike McCarthy, said he's ready to be done practicing on a "lowered pace" — also in the words of McCarthy — and that he will be ready to practice fully come training camp in Oxnard, California, at the end of July. The fifth-year running back said Thursday that his rehab from a gnarly ankle injury in the Cowboys' NFC divisional round playoff loss at the San Francisco 49ers in January is "forward of agenda.""I might say I'm no longer really restricted at this level," Pollard said Thursday, via ESPN. "It's simply being good with it, simply seeking to paintings my long ago in slowly and ensure I'm in tip-top form when I am getting in the market so it isn't a fall off." What Pollard's reduced tempo has looked like in organized team activities is participating in walkthroughs with the first-team offense. The plan won’t change for next week’s mandatory minicamp. The speed for Pollard’s recovery can be credited to undergoing a “Tightrope” operation instead of a surgical procedure that involves having screws put into the tibia and fibula for a repair. A cord, rather than a rigid surgical screw, is applied to restore the original position of the bones and to allow for proper healing in the “Tightrope” process. The fractured fibula Pollard suffered during the injury is now healed as well. The 26-year-old running back who is playing on the franchise tag maintains he feels better than ever after going through his injury recovery. “Honestly I think quicker,” Pollard said. “I imply we were given nice running shoes. Working with [director of rehabilitation Britt Brown] at the bands, I do not know for what number of months we’ve got been going because the season was once over, I simply really feel like I were given a large number of juice in me left. For essentially the most section it is just about, I take a look at it as the similar factor, the best way I are available for paintings, day in, time out, give my all, paintings laborious and simply let the remaining deal with itself. But I’m no doubt in a position for the chance.”Pollard earned the first Pro Bowl selection of his career for his efforts during the 2022 season with bests in rushing yards (1,007), rushing touchdowns (nine), carries (193), receptions (39), receiving yards (371), and receiving touchdowns (three). It was a new workload for Ezekiel Elliott’s former backup, as he became a co-starter in 2022 while readying to be the guy in the Cowboys backfield in 2023 with Elliott being released. Pollard’s backfield mates are now the undrafted Malik Davis, 2023 sixth-round pick Deuce Vaughn and journeyman Ronald Jones. “I might say simply being extra competitive in my offseason, coaching,” Pollard said when asked how he is preparing for the biggest role of his career. “It really wasn’t a lot of an offseason. I had the injury within the playoffs, surgical procedure two days later and because then I’ve been doing remedy, coaching, simply making an attempt to ensure I’m again in a position to move for the season. So simply attacking the offseason slightly more difficult.” The offseason hasn’t been anymore difficult for Pollard in his eyes, even though he and the Cowboys front office are on the clock until July 17 to agree to a long-term contract. If they don’t, he earns $10.01 million fully-guaranteed on the tag with the prospect of free agency next offseason. “For right now, I’m simply letting my agent and the possession care for that and simply center of attention daily coming in doing what I’ve to do,” Pollard said. “I’m by no means simply happy to the place I think like I did sufficient. I think like once a year I will be able to recover. I will be able to enhance in numerous spaces in my recreation and simply through the years see the place it takes me.”Pollard’s 5.9 yards per touch led the NFL among players with at least 200 touches in 2022, but he still had 16 fewer touches than the declining Elliott, whose 3.9 yards per touch was dead last in the league among players with at least 200 touches last season. San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey totaled 1,880 scrimmage yards, 502 more than Pollard’s 1,378, while ranking second in yards per touch (5.7) behind the Cowboys rusher. (McCaffrey had 97 more touches than Pollard (329 to 232).) If Pollard can maintain a similar yards per touch average on a higher workload, he should be able to fetch one of the bigger running back contracts of the last few years next offseason. 