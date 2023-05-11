Cowboys schedule 2023: Dates & times for all 17 games, strength of schedule, final record prediction

The pronouncing “the more things change, the more they stay the same” turns out to ring true for the Dallas Cowboys. Despite all the hype surrounding the staff in 2023, they completed the season with a record of 12-5, taking 2nd position within the NFC East, simply in the back of eventual NFC champions, the Eagles. However, the staff did organize to show their regular-season luck right into a playoff win, their first since 2018. But as just right as their protection was once, the Cowboys skilled some other sour finishing, dropping to the 49ers right through the divisional spherical.

The Dallas Cowboys plan to depend as soon as once more on their top-tier protection this 12 months, which contains two-time first-team All-Pro Micah Parsons. In the former season, the Cowboys protection completed 3rd within the NFL in sacks, in the back of each NFL squads that made it to the Super Bowl: the Eagles and the Chiefs. While the protection stays in large part the similar, the offense may have a moderately other glance. The staff is with out Ezekiel Elliott and tight finish Dalton Schultz, however they now have vast receiver Brandin Cooks. Head Coach Mike McCarthy will really feel the drive to get the items to come back in combination and get the Cowboys again to the playoffs with a happier finishing.

The Dallas Cowboys’ schedule for the 2023 NFL season will probably be unveiled on Thursday, May 11. However, their combatants are already set, and here is what their schedule will seem like:

Dallas Cowboys Schedule for 2023

Home: Giants, Eagles, Commanders, Lions, Rams, Patriots, Jets, and Seahawks

Away: Giants, Eagles, Commanders, Cardinals, Bills, Panthers, Chargers, Dolphins, and the 49ers.

Week Date Opponent Kickoff (ET) TV channel 1 Sunday, Sept. 10 (“Sunday Night Football”) at New York Giants 8:20 p.m. NBC 2 — — — — 3 — — — — 4 — — — — 5 Sunday, Oct. 8 (“Sunday Night Football”) at San Francisco 49ers 8:20 p.m. NBC 6 — — — — 7 — — — — 8 — — — — 9 — — — — 10 — — — — 11 — — — — 12 Thursday, Nov. 23 (Thanksgiving) vs. Washington Commanders 4:30 p.m. — 13 — — — — 14 — — — — 15 — — — — 16 — — — — 17 — — — — 18 — at Washington Commanders — — (*17*)



Cowboys’ Strength of Schedule

The Dallas Cowboys face a difficult trail to make it again to the playoffs. Their 0.549 strength of schedule (in accordance with combatants’ 2022 finishes) is tied for 3rd within the NFL. Interestingly, that quantity could also be tied with the Giants. The Eagles face the hardest schedule within the league this season.

Toughest Tests: The Cowboys have 5 away video games towards groups which can be attainable Super Bowl contenders. This contains dealing with the Eagles, Bills, Chargers, Dolphins and the 49ers of their constructions, which is an onerous run of combatants to play at the highway.

Biggest Breaks: The Cowboys even have video games at the highway that would doubtlessly be wins. They will play towards the Panthers in Carolina, in addition to the Cardinals in Arizona. Depending on Kyler Murray’s well being standing, this might determine of their desire.

Bottom Line: Although the Dallas Cowboys’ window is narrowing, it’s not but closed. They must navigate their method via a difficult department and a troublesome highway schedule, however the staff has the ability to do it.

Record Prediction: 10-7