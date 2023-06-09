Cowboys minicamp 2023: New ‘Texas Coast’ offense comes together in collaboration between coaches, players





FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys will evolve in 2023 as a result of they're going to have a brand new voice relaying the performs into quarterback Dak Prescott's helmet. Former offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is in the similar function with the Los Angeles Chargers after Cowboys head trainer Mike McCarthy let him cross to go back to calling performs. He referred to as offensive performs in six seasons as an offensive coordinator for the New Orleans Saints (2000-2004) and San Francisco 49ers (2005) in addition to all the way through the majority of his 13 seasons as the pinnacle trainer of the Green Bay Packers from 2006-2018. McCarthy is invigorating the present playbook with components of his foundational West Coast offense, which led Prescott to call Dallas’ new offense the “Texas Coast.””Funny, this is the ‘Texas Coast,'” Prescott stated Wednesday, by the use of ESPN. “We just renamed that, the quarterbacks. It’s got definitely some West Coast principles, but has a little bit of what we’ve done in the past and just obviously marrying them together with a lot of detail and maybe in a sense, a system that’s not out there. So there you go.” New offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer went out of his strategy to explain on Thursday, the overall day of the Cowboys’ necessary minicamp, that many component’s of Kellen Moore’s assault will stay in position. A logical resolution since Moore’s offense averaged 27.7 issues in keeping with sport throughout his 4 seasons working the offense from 2019-2022, the second-most in the NFL since 2019 in the back of handiest the Chiefs’ 28.8 issues in keeping with sport. “I’ve said it and I do believe it, it wasn’t broke,” Schottenheimer instructed CBS Sports Thursday. “What they’ve done here over the last five-six- seven years has been really good since Dak came into the league. We wanted to keep a lot of that in place. That’s what our players know. We’re a veteran, strong offense that has added some really cool pieces. We were very selective about the changes we made. We tried to protect some of the language, the things Dak has used for a long time, but we certainly added some wrinkles. Not to put a number on it, but we’re somewhere in that keep 70 percent-ish. We’ve certainly added some flavor. The things that we put in that are new, not only Dak, but [right guard] Zack [Martin], and [left tackle] Tyron [Smith] and those guys, TP [running back Tony Pollard] like some of the adjustments we made. It really has been a collaborative thing with a lot of good give and take. Stuff that’s been in place [here]. stuff that Mike’s done, stuff that I’ve done in Seattle [as their offensive coordinator from 2018-2020], and again, it’s nice to kind of get through this offseason and then we’ll go to training camp, tweak somethings, and then start getting ready for games.” One of the changes in the brand new device can be extra up-tempo, no-huddle motion, a staple of McCarthy’s offenses along long term Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers when the 2 have been together at the Green Bay Packers. Dallas averaged 65.5 offensive performs in keeping with sport in 2022, a host that ranked because the ninth-most in the NFL. The Cowboys are most probably taking a look to climb into the top-five in that metric in 2023. “When you can change your pace, you’re gonna catch [the defense] off-guard,” Prescott stated Wednesday, by the use of the Cowboys’ reliable web site. “You want as many at-bats so we’ll try to get as many plays as we can, as many chances to make big plays. Lastly, we want to be the aggressors. We want to attack these guys and push the tempo. We just want to make sure that we’re dictating the pace and being the aggressors so the team is on our pace and not theirs.”Schottenheimer has made a aware effort to stay his place of job door open for Prescott and different Cowboys veteran players to supply their comments in regards to the augmented offense on account of how a lot comments from his players in different roles has formed his training occupation. “In my career, I’ve learned almost as much from the players as I have from other coaches I’ve been around as well,” Schottenheimer stated. “[Hall of Fame wide receiver] Isaac Bruce is [one] probably, when I was in St. Louis as a young quality control coach under [head coach] Dick Vermeil. Isaac Bruce taught me a lot of what I believe as a receiver-background guy, and it’s because they actually played the game. So of course, Dak was involved in some of the things, and we talked to [right guard] Zack Martin and a lot of the veterans. It’s been cool because the staff that’s in place [here] there’s a lot of guys that have been in place. [However,] I’m new. Mike calling the plays is new. [Offensive line coach] Mike Solari is new, but, there’s a lot of guys that understand the history of what it’s been here. That made it easy for us to kick ideas around and make decisions. he players, certainly the veterans, were involved in some of the decisions that we made. The things that we tweaked, they like it.”One of the targets in their new offense is to change into extra environment friendly, ranking extra issues and feature fewer turnovers, clearly. Last season, Prescott hindered the offense’s potency through co-leading the NFL with 15 interceptions. Yet, the Cowboys do not see their quarterback as “needing to be fixed” such a lot as he must include one of the crucial protection nets the brand new “Texas Coast” offense will supply. “He [Dak Prescott] certainly doesn’t need to be fixed,” Schottenheimer stated. “There’s no question about that. The guy is a great player, and you guys have watched him more than I have. He’s a competitor. He’s going to compete and say ‘I can make that throw.’ He’s just got to understand situations in the game, down and distance, and all that stuff and clean up some of the decisions he knows last year that he kind of missed.” Schottenheimer is coming into his fourth stint as an NFL offensive coordinator in 2023 with the Cowboys with earlier runs because the New York Jets OC (2006-2011), the St. Louis Rams OC (2012-2014), and the Seattle Seahawks OC (2018-2020). When operating along Prescott after his 15 interceptions co-led the NFL final season, he attracts from his early days serving to run a crew’s offense and his time training Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre again in 2008. “I love one of my early experiences as an offensive coordinator was with the Jets in 2008, and I was coaching Brett Favre,” Schottenheimer stated. “You guys have seen Brett play. He would try and force a ball between like three guys. At least one of the three guys would be waiting there and would catch it. He would come over to me after they did, and I’d be like ‘Dude, what are you doing?’ He would say ‘my bad, my bad.’ We would be alright, and we were going to move. I would get up, and Brett would say ‘Hey Schotty, I can make that through. I can make that throw.’ I would then have to say ‘that’s not the point, but you can make that throw sometimes.’ “It’s just a little little bit of that aggressive spirit. These guys, all of them have that. Again, Dak loves one of the crucial issues that we are doing from coaching the footwork and timing and one of the crucial rhythm issues and tying the routes to his ft. So, we are anticipating that every one to be more uncomplicated.”Another area McCarthy and Schottenheimer are looking to tie even tighter around Prescott in addition to timing the routes to his footwork is the way they pass-protect him. Prescott was under pressure on 31.4% of his dropbacks in 2022, a number they would like to see decline in 2023. “When you take a look at interceptions, there may be such a lot of components that cross into it,” Schottenheimer said. “The level is the safety a part of it people seeking to tighten up one of the crucial pocket and make it just a little bit less assailable and the way we more or less are compatible our backs into being the sideboard for various whether or not you are sliding protections, such things as that. … That’s extra of a philosophy for Mike [McCarthy] and I that we have been round. [Offensive line coach] Mike Solari and I’ve been together a pair other occasions. That is one thing that we have unquestionably labored against doing .I think like we have come away with no longer handiest simply the…



