Courtney Clenney sued by slain boyfriend’s North Texas family

Courtney Clenney, 25, who is going by the title Courtney Tailor on Instagram, was once arrested and charged of fatally stabbing her boyfriend in Miami on April 3, 2022.

Editor's note: This story references events from August 2022 when Clenney was arrested in Hawaii.

The family of a slain North Texas man is suing the woman who was arrested and accused of stabbing and killing him in Miami in April 2022.

Courtney Clenney, a 26-year-old OnlyFans type and Instagram influencer, was once arrested in Hawaii in August 2022 and charged together with her with stabbing her 27-year-old boyfriend, Christian Obumseli, who’s from Plano. Clenney’s attorney, Frank Prieto, instructed the Miami Herald she’d been in Hawaii whilst in rehabilitation for substance abuse and post-traumatic tension dysfunction

Now, Obumseli’s father, Chio Obumseli of Richardson, has filed a wrongful demise lawsuit in opposition to Clenney, the house owners of the high-rise construction the place the altercation passed off and the unique assets’s control and safety corporations.

The lawsuit, filed in Miami-Dade County, Fla., alleges Clenney did not "maintain the subject premises in a safe and danger-free manner" and claims she was negligent in that "an atmosphere was created at subject building that facilitated the commission of crimes against persons."

Chio Obumseli, because the consultant of Christian Obumseli’s property, is suing for the price of his “medical care and funeral arrangements,” lack of long run source of revenue and his family’s ache and struggling.

Clenney’s legal professionals have argued that she was once a sufferer of home violence and acted in self-defense.