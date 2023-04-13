Corazon Ministries works to help legalize use of life-saving fentanyl testing strips in Texas

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio-based nonprofit is amongst a bunch of organizations in Texas talking up to help legalize fentanyl take a look at strips.

In Texas, fentanyl testing strips are regarded as drug paraphernalia. But House Bill 362 is amongst a number of expenses having a look to exchange the legislation and lead them to obtainable to Texans.

The invoice used to be licensed in the state House and is on its means to the state Senate.

Madeleine Santibanez and Claudia Delfin with Corazon Ministries’ Harm Reduction Program have spoken earlier than lawmakers in Austin, becoming a member of many others in the state to improve the legalization of the take a look at strips.

“They’ve been used to help individuals test their substances from heroin to cocaine to help prevent overdose,” Santibanez stated.

Many different states already permit the checks’ use. The crew is helping supply hurt relief kits and techniques to help substance abuse customers get help.

They stated the San Antonio Fire Department information displays the overdose drawback is city-wide.

“You can see it’s impacting communities from (Loop) 1604 to (Highway) 281, all the way to the West Side and East Side and South Side of town. It’s impacting communities that are housed and unhoused,” Santibanez stated. “No matter the socioeconomic status of a family or community, everyone is being impacted.”

SAFD 2022 OVERDOSE DATA (SAFD)

Corazon Ministries’ shoppers inform them fentanyl-laced medicine are already in our neighborhood.

“We’ve talked to clients every day in our drop-in center for our Harm Reduction and the outreach, where they tell us that they know they have the drug because they know the fact that, when they’re using these drugs, they have these different effects that they had before when fentanyl wasn’t in the drug, so they know that their drugs have it,” Delfin stated.

Delfin and Santibanez stated the use of fentanyl testing will help other folks in the neighborhood have yet one more device to save you fentanyl-related deaths.

States the place the strips are prison supply an in depth description of how to use the strips. A pattern of the drug can also be dissolved in water to be examined. The strip displays a unfavorable, sure, or invalid end result for fentanyl, nevertheless it does no longer say how a lot fentanyl is in the medicine.

