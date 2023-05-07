Sunday, May 7, 2023
Copetti scores twice to help Charlotte beat NYCFC 3-2

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Enzo Copetti scored twice within the first part and Charlotte FC used an own-goal via Richard Ledezma in the second one part to beat New York City FC 3-2 on Saturday evening.

Copetti used assists from McKinze Gaines and Ashley Westwood within the eighth minute to rating his 3rd target of the season and provides Charlotte (3-5-3) an early lead.

NYCFC (4-4-3) evened the rating within the thirty seventh minute on a target via Gabriel Pereira. Ledezma and Thiago Martins picked up assists on Pereira’s 3rd netter of the season.

Copetti scored for a 2nd time simply two mins later off a nook kick via Justin Meram and Charlotte took a 2-1 lead into halftime.

NYCFC’s Santiago Rodríguez scored on a penalty kick within the 57th minute, knotting the rating at 2-2 along with his fourth target of the marketing campaign.

Ledezma’s own-goal got here within the 72nd minute off a unfastened kick via Charlotte’s Karol Swiderski.

Charlotte has received 3 instantly towards NYCFC, which has misplaced seven of its ultimate 10 clear of house.

Charlotte outshot NYCFC, however the guests had a 6-3 benefit in photographs on target.

Kristijan Kahlina completed with 4 saves for Charlotte. Luis Barraza stored one shot for NYCFC.

NYCFC travels to play the New York Red Bulls on Saturday. Charlotte travels to play Atlanta United on Saturday.

