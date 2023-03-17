Convicted felon with fraud history faces 2 more cases in Miami-Dade

MIAMI – A 43-year-old guy — who has been in and out of Florida jail for fraud — used to be arrested another time in Miami-Dade County for 2 new cases whilst on probation that used to be set to finish in 2024, data display.

Michel Santana, often referred to as Michael Santos, seemed in entrance of Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Victoria S. Sigler dressed in an orange jumpsuit on Thursday to stand six fees. He needed to give up his earrings and chains when corrections officials booked him on Wednesday night time on the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Santana’s probation whilst residing in Miami-Dade’s West Little River group, close to Gladeview, stems from a March 2021 case of fraud, state records display. But his legal report in Dade is going again to when he used to be 23 years previous and a police officer arrested him for trespassing, however the case used to be dropped.

When he used to be 27 years previous, in Escambia County, detectives had two cases in opposition to him. One used to be for trafficking in stolen assets and grand robbery, and the opposite used to be for 4 counts of credit card fraud. He used to be convicted and sentenced to 1 12 months, one month, and 17 days in jail.

State data display he used to be in the custody of the Florida Department of Corrections for roughly 10 months in 2009, and he went again to jail about two years later.

Michel Santana served two jail sentences in Florida from 2009 to 2013. (FDOT)

When he used to be 31 years previous, in Lee County, detectives arrested him for fraud once more.

Santana used to be convicted of 5 counts of credit card fraud, 5 counts of unauthorized use of ID, and two counts of fraudulent use of a non-public ID. A Lee County pass judgement on sentenced him to 1 12 months and one month in jail. He marked his thirty second and thirty third birthdays whilst in the custody of the FDOC from Nov. 3, 2011, to Jan. 12, 2013.

Santana used to be in Miami-Dade when he used to be arrested once more two times in 2015 for annoyed battery and grand robbery, court docket data display. There had been additionally arrests for ownership of a managed substance in 2016 and annoyed attack in 2018. Prosecutors dropped the cases.

In 2019, Santana used to be arrested two times for 2 cases in Miami-Dade. Prosecutors dropped the fees of ownership or use of an ID in fraud and working in stolen assets, however he used to be convicted and sentenced to credit for time served at the fees of battery on a legislation enforcement officer, and resisting an officer with out violence.

In 2021, Santana had two more cases in Miami-Dade.

Police officials accused him of annoyed attack with a firearm, home battery, and battery with a previous conviction, however the ones fees had been dropped. That identical 12 months, he used to be arrested for ownership or use of an ID in fraud, acquiring a car by means of trick, second-degree grand robbery of more than $20,000 and no more than $100,000, and arranged fraud of $50,000 or more.

Santana used to be convicted and Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Ariel Rodriguez sentenced him to a(*2*) that started on May 2, 2022, county court docket and state correction data display. Rodriguez is presiding over the brand new Miami-Dade cases.

On Thursday, Santana used to be dealing with two counts of an arranged scheme to defraud, two counts of second-degree grand robbery of more than $20,000 and no more than $100,000, and two counts of fraudulent use of ID information in fraud of more than $5,000, Miami-Dade data display.

Detectives had been asking somebody with information concerning the cases to name Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Raw video: Santana seems in court docket