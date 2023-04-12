Wednesday, April 12, 2023
type here...
Florida

Controversial Higher-Ed Bill Backed in Senate | Headlines

By accuratenewsinfo
0
0
Controversial Higher-Ed Bill Backed in Senate | Headlines



TALLAHASSEE — A measure designed to hold out portions of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ higher-education schedule moved ahead Wednesday in the Senate, after adjustments that integrated a suggestion to present college presidents final hiring authority at their faculties.



Source link

Previous article
Scientists challenge US wildlife director’s qualifications

More articles

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Accurate News And Information. All rights reserved.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks