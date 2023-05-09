Construction worker dies after falling several floors in Bal Harbour – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

A sad incident took place at Bal Harbour Shops close to Collins Avenue and 96th Street on Tuesday when a development worker fell several floors and misplaced his lifestyles. Eyewitness accounts recommend the worker fell from a parking storage and didn’t live to tell the tale the incident.

Bal Harbour Shops has launched a observation expressing their sorrow and condolences over the worker’s dying. The observation reads, “We are deeply saddened by the unfortunate death of a construction worker as a result of injuries sustained in a workplace accident at our construction site. The safety and security of everyone at the shopping center is our highest priority. We are conducting an investigation as to what occurred and shall fully cooperate with the authorities. Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family.”

The government will behavior an investigation into the incident to determine the reason for the autumn.

