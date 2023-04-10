Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s Easter letter to Jacqueline Fernandez: “I miss seeing that pretty child in you breaking the egg” : Bollywood News

With Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez’s identify related to the Sukesh Chandrashekhar cash laundering caseit wishes no advent. Howeverin case you don’t knowChandrashekhar used to be arrested in August closing yar for sporting out a Rs 200 crore con. Besides thishis affair with Jacqueline additionally made headlines on more than a few events. For instanceon Valentine’s Dayhe had mentioned that he nonetheless had emotions for the actress “Wish her a happy Valentine’s Day from my end.” Andnow he’s as soon as once more in the headlines for writing a letter to want Easter to Jacqueline.

Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s Easter letter to Jacqueline Fernandez: “I miss seeing that pretty child in you breaking the egg”

According to a record via NDTVSukesh’s attorney Anant Malik launched a letterwritten via the conman for Jacqueline Fernandez. “It’s one of your favourite festivals of the year your love for Easter eggs. I miss having those with you. I miss seeing that pretty child in you breaking the egg having the candies inside them,” learn the letter. He additional mentioned serious about the actress whilst staring at her “Lux Cozy” commercial.

He added“Do you have any idea how pretty beautiful you aremy baby. There is no one as pretty as you on this planet. My bunny rabbitI love youmy baby.” The record additional quoted the letter“There is not a moment I don’t think about you I know it’s the same with you tooas I know what is in the most beautiful heart of yoursmy honey bee.”

While referring to the common music from the 1994 movieCriminalhe mentioned”I also was thinking a lot about you when I was hearing to the new version of ‘Tu Mile Dil KhileAur Jeene Ko Kya Chahiye’.” The report concluded the latter with“Love you my baby not just lovebutVeri Thanam lovemy Jacky Bomma.”

Sukesh is currently lodged in Delhi’s Mandoli jail. He is accused of cheating extorting money from the wife of the former promoter of Religare Enterprises Shivinder Mohan Singhwho was arrested in a case related to the alleged misappropriation of funds.

