Community rallies behind food truck owner after fire destroys his business





Earlier this week, Oto Velez confronted a bleak long term for his profession when his food truck, Guavate Oto, stuck fire in Hillsborough County, Florida. The incident happened when Velez’s son and an worker had been cleansing the truck, and smoke started to emanate from the car. Despite residing six to seven mins away, Velez used to be fast to reply and noticed the smoke from a distance earlier than dashing over. He quickly found out that there used to be {an electrical} factor with the refrigerator, which in the end resulted in the fire. Feeling hopeless, Velez shared in regards to the incident on Facebook, and the group started to provide help. Jose Ortiz, the owner of L Banks Enterprise LLC, realized about Velez’s state of affairs and introduced to lend a hand restore the truck without cost. Ortiz’s business is devoted to construction and renovating cell retail outlets similar to Velez’s. Ortiz and his team had been in a position to fix the truck via Friday afternoon. Velez nonetheless wishes new apparatus and to restock, however his eyes are set on reopening inside the subsequent two weeks. He says that fast turnaround would not be imaginable with out the lend a hand and reinforce of the Tampa Bay group. If you want to donate to help Velez’s reason, you’ll be able to click on donate on his reputable website online.

