Colts owner Jim Irsay fires warning shot to other NFL teams over possible Andrew Luck tampering

Andrew Luck, the previous quarterback for the National Football League (NFL), has been out of the league since his retirement throughout coaching camp in 2019. However, his rights are nonetheless owned by means of his former crew, the Indianapolis Colts. Colts owner Jim Irsay took to Twitter on May 7 to remind everybody of this truth. Although Irsay didn’t point out a selected crew, it’s most likely that the tweet was once directed in opposition to the Washington Commanders who had reportedly contacted Luck of their seek for a quarterback throughout the 2022 offseason.

According to experiences by means of ESPN, the Washington Commanders had allegedly “phoned about retired Andrew Luck” to inquire about his availability. If that is true, Irsay’s reaction means that the Commanders didn’t achieve out to someone within the Colts group, which might be thought to be tampering. Irsay additionally has a historical past of embroilment with Dan Snyder, owner of the Washington Commanders, having prior to now commented on how the NFL wishes to believe eliminating Snyder.

It is necessary to notice that Luck nonetheless had 3 years final on his contract with the Colts when he retired and his rights are nonetheless owned by means of the crew. Any crew that desires to touch Luck would have to first obtain permission from the Colts. It could also be not likely that Luck could be excited by a comeback to soccer, as he turns out content material in retirement.