Colts, Breshad Perriman discussing deal after team works out veteran free-agent receiver Friday, per report

The Indianapolis Colts are reportedly inquisitive about including to their staff of large receivers and feature labored out free-agent, Breshad Perriman, as per ESPN. Talks of a possible deal are underway.

Perriman in the past performed for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for 2 seasons. Despite taking part in in 11 video games final 12 months, he simplest stuck 9 passes for 110 yards and one landing. Over the 2021-22 seasons, Perriman performed in 17 video games and stuck 20 passes for 277 yards and two touchdowns.





- Advertisement -

Perriman, who became 30 in September, has a name for being a speedster. He was once decided on because the No. 26 total pick out through the Baltimore Ravens within the 2015 NFL Draft out of UCF. Unfortunately, Perriman overlooked his complete rookie season because of an harm. In the next 12 months, Perriman stuck 33 passes for 499 yards and 3 touchdowns, however struggled to deal with his luck. Prior to his fourth NFL season, Perriman was once launched through the Ravens.

He has had temporary stints with more than one groups, together with the Cleveland Browns, New York Jets, and Buccaneers. His absolute best season within the NFL was once in 2019 with Tampa Bay when he stuck 36 passes for 645 yards and 6 touchdowns. In Weeks 15-17 of that season, he stuck no less than 5 passes for 102 yards in each and every recreation and recorded 4 general touchdowns.

The Colts have an in depth listing of 14 large receivers on their roster however led through younger gamers Michael Pittman Jr. and Alec Pierce. However, Pittman is lately sidelined with a hip harm, and it was once reported that he sat out of observe on Friday.