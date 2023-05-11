Colorado's sports, recreation, tourism sector contributed $60B to economy in 2022







(The Center Square) – Sports, sport and tourism employs roughly 16% of Coloradans and contributes $60 billion or 13.7% of the state’s financial process, in accordance to new analysis.

“The Economic Impact of Colorado’s Sports, Recreation and Tourism Sector,” printed by way of the Common Sense Institute, analyzed the affect of the sector at the state’s total economy. It additionally projected the sector will once a year develop 7.17%, nearly 3 times quicker than Colorado’s total economy.

“The revenue created by tourists supports a wide array of Colorado’s economy and plays an indispensable role in driving economic prosperity,” CSI Executive Director Kelly Caufield mentioned in a commentary saying the find out about. “There is simply no better place to ski, camp, hike, attend world class sporting events or just enjoy the scenery than Colorado.”

The report mentioned the sector’s financial output was once diminished all the way through the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, however the many industries that make up the sports activities, sport and tourism sector had been a number of the quickest rising industries in 2022.

CSI discovered the sector hired 318,640 employees in 2022 and not directly supported an extra 304,327 jobs. Total non-public source of revenue supported by way of the sector in 2022 was once roughly $34.8 billion.

“The sector is relatively larger in Colorado than the national average,” the record mentioned.

Since sports activities, sport and tourism encompasses a variety of financial process, the find out about integrated parts of scenic transportation, retail spending, appearing arts, spectator sports activities, air go back and forth, eating place and bars, sport, playing and lodging.

Denver is the least populous town in North America with 4 primary skilled sports activities groups. The record equipped the common prices of attending the 4 primary league sports activities franchises in Denver for a circle of relatives of 4. The maximum inexpensive was once Major League Baseball’s Colorado Rockies at $160 and the costliest was once the National Football League’s Denver Broncos at $535. The overall price for all 4 Denver sports activities franchises are close to the low finish of the variability for his or her respective leagues.

“Sporting events not only serve as another huge economic driver for our city, but they also generate enormous media exposure and enhance our quality of life,” Richard Scharf, president and leader govt officer of VISIT DENVER, mentioned in a commentary.

The Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade estimates some portion of 84.2 million annual guests are Colorado electorate and repeat vacationers.

“The cumulative sector of sports, recreation, and tourism in Colorado adds billions of dollars and supports thousands of jobs annually, independent of major events,” Caufield mentioned.

This article first appeared in The Center Square