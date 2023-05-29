Colorado’s federal pandemic school funds 66% spent | Colorado

(The Center Square) – Colorado has spent $1.9 billion – or roughly 66% – of the $2.9 billion in federal COVID-19 pandemic funds allotted to the state, in keeping with knowledge from the U.S. Department of Education.

Colorado was once awarded roughly $494 consistent with scholar in federal pandemic funds.

The Education Stabilization Fund supplied greater than $263 billion into all state and institutional pandemic restoration and rebuilding efforts. The funds had been appropriated to stop, get ready for and reply to the affects the pandemic would have on teaching the country’s scholars.

The fund was once established by way of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act in March 2020. Subsequent allocations had been made throughout the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations (CRRSA) Act in December 2020. The American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) additionally supplied investment in March 2021.

Funding was once divided into 4 reduction funds: the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief fund, the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund, the Emergency Assistance to non-Public Schools fund and the Higher Education Emergency Relief fund. The cut-off date for passing some funds has handed and the overall cut-off date for explicit funds is Sept. 30, 2024.

Here’s the breakdown of the proportion spent in more than a few classes in Colorado and the spending time limits, in keeping with the federal data:

Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief: Total of fifty% of $1.8 billion spent as of March 31; 100% spent of $121 million in CARES Act funds that had been to be had thru September 2022; 80% spent of $519 million spent in CRRSA Act funds to be had thru Sept. 30, 2023; 31.7% of $1.2 billion spent in APRA funds to be had thru Sept. 30, 2024.

Largest recipient: Denver colleges and the state of Colorado, $337 million.

Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund: Total of 70.6% of $63.4 million spent thru March 31; 88% spent of $44 million in CARES Act funds that had been to be had for legal responsibility thru Sept. 30, 2022; 32% of $19.4 million spent in CRRSA Act funds to be had for legal responsibility thru Sept. 30.

Largest recipients: Executive Office, $11.4 million; Colorado State Board of Education, $10 million, Fort Lewis College $3.6 million.

Higher Education Emergency Relief: Total of 94% spent of $983 million of awards beneath CARES, CRRSA and ARPA spent as of March 31.

Largest recipients: University of Colorado, $98.4 million, Metropolitan State University of Denver, $92 million.

Assistance to non-Public Schools: Total of 25% of $57.1 million spent thru March 31; 38% spent of $28.4 million in CRRSA Act funds to be had for legal responsibility thru Sept. 30; 12.5% spent of $28.7 million in ARPA funds spent and to be had thru Sept. 30, 2024.