Colorado sports betting handle for February down 22% | Colorado

(The Center Square) – The general handle from February sports bets in Colorado used to be down over 22% from the prior month, in step with state knowledge launched on Monday.

Over $425 million used to be wagered in February, down from $547 million in January, according to the Colorado Division of Gaming.

The state accrued over $1.2 million in taxes at the wagers.

“Taxes collected by the state in February 2023 were a 299.48% increase over taxes collected last year during the same period, February 2022, of $314,741.35,” the department mentioned.

The most well liked sports by way of wagers in February have been professional basketball ($155 million), school basketball ($68 million), professional soccer ($27.5 million), and tennis ($25 million).

Sports betting in Colorado become criminal in May 2020 after electorate handed Proposition DD.