Colorado Senate unanimously passes bill curtailing collection of delivery fees | Colorado

(The Center Square) – A bill exempting some small companies from gathering retail delivery fees unanimously handed out of the Colorado Senate on Monday.

Senate Bill 23-143 modifies a 2021 legislation requiring a 27-cent retail delivery price. The bill handed with none amendments. It unanimously handed out of the Senate Finance Committee in February and the Appropriations Committee ultimate week.

Senate Bill 21-260 required companies to gather from a buyer the cost for an merchandise dropped at a buyer. All deliveries made via motor automobile to places in Colorado with no less than one merchandise of tangible private belongings matter to state gross sales tax or use tax are matter to the cost.

The legal responsibility for gathering and remitting the cost was once positioned at the shops gathering the gross sales or use tax. Deliveries are outlined as any taxable items mailed, shipped or in a different way delivered via a motor automobile to a buyer within the state.

The Department of Revenue collects the fees from companies and distributes it to Colorado’s Highway Users Tax Fund and Multimodal Options Fund, which fits in opposition to the state’s transportation tasks. Promotion of electrical automobiles and electrical mass transit are incorporated within the transportation investment plans.

The bill despatched to the Colorado House would create an exemption for brand spanking new companies and small companies with $500,000 or much less in annual retail gross sales. The bill additionally permits the store to pay the 27-cent price on behalf of the buyer.

“Small businesses bring valuable goods and services to our communities, create good jobs across the state, and contribute to Colorado’s strong economy,” Senate President Steve Fenberg, D-Boulder and co-sponsor of the bill, mentioned in a observation. “Senate Bill 143 is a win-win for small businesses and consumers alike. It helps Colorado’s small businesses continue to thrive, simplifies the delivery fee collection processes, and eases the fee burden on consumers.”

Sen. Kevin Van Winkle, R-Highlands Ranch, additionally co-sponsored the bill.