Colorado school bus driver faces 30 child abuse charges after seen braking hard in video

A Colorado school bus driver faces 30 counts of child abuse after he braked hard in an obvious try to educate scholars at the bus a lesson, in keeping with school and court docket data.

Brian Fitzgerald, 61, had not too long ago began using for the Douglas County School District when the incident happened the afternoon of March 1, in keeping with school data acquired via Colorado Springs ABC associate KRDO.

In digital camera photos from within the bus, launched via the school district, the driver may also be heard telling Castle Rock Elementary School scholars to be in their seats sooner than announcing, “You guys want to see how dangerous that is?”

The scholars are then seen being thrown towards the seats in entrance of them after the driver gave the impression to swiftly hit the brakes whilst using round 9 mph.

Footage from a Douglas County School District bus displays the driver breaking hard on March 1, 2023. Douglas County School District (*30*)

“Did you get that?” the driver then says. “That’s why you need to be in your seat. Turn around and sit down properly.”

The shocked scholars may also be heard announcing “Why would he do that?” and asking every different if they’re OK. One pupil may also be seen doing away with a mobile phone and calling any person to record what took place, announcing, “The bus driver hit the brakes, and somebody got hurt so badly and is, like, bleeding on the cheek.”

Later, the bus digital camera video captures the driver telling a father or mother that he’s a change bus driver and that he used to be “trying to get them to get in their seats.”

“I was coming to a stop and I hit the brakes hard because they weren’t, they were not listening. So, I’m sorry if she got hurt,” he stated.

A misdemeanor criticism used to be filed towards Fitzgerald on April 12 that incorporates 29 charges of child abuse and not using a damage and one depend of child abuse with physically accidents, on-line court docket data display. He is scheduled to make his first court docket look on May 12.

Fitzgerald didn’t reply to calls and messages from ABC News.

In a letter to the school district dated March 1, acquired via KRDO, Fitzgerald apologized for his movements and expressed issues about what he described as “a repetitive historical pattern of improper student management” at the bus he used to be using that day.

“I am sincerely sorry for my choice of actions today in my efforts of training students,” the letter said. “I am still 100% responsible for my actions in trying to both educate and control students on the bus. Being a new driver, I did not make the best decision and if I were able to redo what I did I would rethink my decisions.”

The Douglas County School District employed Fitzgerald as a bus driver in October 2022 and he had completed his coaching days sooner than the March 1 incident, in keeping with inner school data reviewed via KRDO. He had up to now simplest pushed particular schooling scholars sooner than being requested to fill in on a direction and force a normal schooling bus for the primary time on March 1, in keeping with the data. An investigation discovered that he “did brake check” the scholars whilst coming near a prevent signal, in keeping with the data acquired via KRDO.

A Douglas County School District spokesperson showed to ABC News that Fitzgerald is not with the school district. Thanks to oldsters and the primary who reported the incident, the school district used to be ready to “take swift action and ensure this driver was never again allowed behind the wheel of a [district] bus,” the spokesperson, Paula Hans, stated in a observation.

“The video is incredibly difficult to watch. Riding a bus to and from school should be a happy, enjoyable experience for students,” Hans stated. “The behavior and actions of this bus driver are completely unacceptable.”