Colorado man tries to trade places with dog to avoid DUI arrest

Police in Colorado say a driving force, who used to be pulled over for dashing, attempted to transfer places with his dog to avoid arrest

SPRINGFIELD, Colo. — A driving force, who used to be pulled over for dashing, attempted to transfer places with his dog to avoid arrest, police in Colorado stated.

An officer watched him maneuvering throughout the automobile ahead of he were given out at the passenger facet on Saturday night time in Springfield, a the town of about 1,300 other people at the state’s Eastern Plains, police stated in a Facebook post Sunday.

The man stated he used to be now not at the back of the wheel and obviously confirmed indicators of being inebriated, police stated. He ran from the officer when requested about how a lot he had had to drink and used to be stuck inside of about 20 yards (18 meters), police stated.

After being taken to the health center to be looked at, the man used to be arrested on suspicion of fees together with using inebriated and/or medicine and using whilst skill impaired in addition to for earlier warrants for his arrest.