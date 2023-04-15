Collin County: Man dies by suicide after standoff in Frisco

Carlton Williams, 35, of Cedar Hill, used to be on trial closing month for a street rage incident that came about on Aug. 29, 2021.

A person who fled after committing a criminal offense all over his trial for a 2021 irritated attack with a dangerous weapon has died by suicide this week, the Collin County District Attorney’s Office says.

Carlton Williams, 35, of Cedar Hill, used to be on trial closing month for a street rage incident that came about on Aug. 29, 2021. Police mentioned Williams used to be riding a big white field truck when he just about sideswiped an individual riding at the Dallas North Tollway.

Police mentioned Williams became competitive, chasing down the sufferer for a number of mins. As the sufferer used to be stopped at a crimson gentle in Plano, Williams reportedly exited his truck, banged at the sufferer’s window and threatened the sufferer with a machete he grabbed from his automobile, police mentioned.

Williams additionally slashed the sufferer’s entrance and rear passenger tires with the machete.

Plano police mentioned Williams' conduct used to be observed by a number of other people ahead of he fled the scene and used to be later captured.

According to court docket paperwork, Williams used to be coined “machete man” and were out on $35,000 surety bond for the irritated attack rate — when he didn’t seem in court docket on March 22, 2023, for the 3rd day of his jury trial.

While at the run that day, the Duncanville Police Department mentioned Williams used to be concerned in a street rage taking pictures in town, after which fled from that scene “while armed and dangerous.”

In a news free up Friday, Collin County DA Greg Willis showed Williams allegedly shot at a relative.

Despite his absence from his trial, a Collin County jury discovered Williams responsible of the 2021 crime and sentenced him below the Texas Habitual Offender statute to 43 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice after listening to testimony and proof of 3 further street rage incidents.

Due to his failure to seem in court docket, the pass judgement on in the case, Faith Johnson, issued a warrant for Williams’ arrest and contacted the Texas Rangers and particular brokers of the Texas Department of Public Safety to find him.

The brokers mentioned Williams used to be discovered at an acquaintance’s condo on the North Court Villas in the 8200 block of Stonebrook Parkway in Frisco round 3 p.m. Monday, April 10. The Frisco Police Department used to be known as in to help.

According to a news free up by Frisco police, officials mentioned Williams refused to give up and barricaded himself throughout the condo. At 3:30 p.m., the dep. mentioned disaster negotiators started to keep up a correspondence with Williams “in an attempt to resolve the incident peacefully.”

Negotiators mentioned Williams’ conduct became extra erratic and he started making statements that “he would kill anyone who came to the front door.”

Frisco police mentioned Williams refused to cooperate and more than a few “less-than-lethal tactics” have been used in a endured effort to get him to give up.

The Frisco UAV crew extensively utilized drones to observe and keep up a correspondence with Williams. But police mentioned Williams destroyed two of the drones and started firing gunshots recklessly at officials, placing different flats in the method.

Around 9:40 p.m. that night time, the Frisco Police Special Operations Unit deployed a spherical of chemical brokers into the condo, and on the similar time, used a managed explosive to breach a bed room door. Police mentioned seconds after the breach, they heard a unmarried gunshot from inside of the toilet hooked up to the bed room.

A drone used to be used to seek out Williams inside of the toilet. Police mentioned he used to be discovered with a self-inflicted gunshot wound and used to be transported to a neighborhood health center, the place he later died from that harm.

The Collin County District Attorney’s Office thanked the Frisco Fire Department, the U.S. Marshals Service, the Collin County Sheriff’s Office, and the Plano Police Department for his or her lend a hand in finding Williams.