College football transfer portal: Ranking the top 10 uncommitted players after 2023 spring window closes





The closing date for school football players to go into the NCAA transfer portal for the spring window has handed, and although many have already dedicated to new faculties, some notable entries have not begun to announce the place they are going to move. While there’s no exhausting closing date for players to dedicate, time is of the essence as faculties glance to fill roster holes. Colorado has the greatest selection of players getting into the transfer portal this offseason, with greater than 40 Buffaloes players leaving and in search of new properties.

There remains to be various transfer skill to be had for faculties to signal, together with UTSA’s Frank Franklin, a prolific broad receiver with greater than 4 years of revel in, and Michigan State’s Jayden Coleman, an skilled Power Five broad receiver and powerful goal for any offensive crew. JMU’s Daka Ukwu may be a standout – a seventh-year senior who has battled harm in the previous however has won accolades for his previous two seasons at James Madison. Houston’s Tank Johnson and Alton McCaskill and Florida’s (*10*) Henderson spherical out the listing of notable transfers on the marketplace.

Also of be aware are broad receiver Jordyn Tyson, quarterback Payton Thorne, cornerback Tre’Quon Fegans, cornerback Jalil Tucker, and quarterback TJ Finley. As faculties finalize their rosters for the 2023 school football season, those transfers stay up for grabs.



