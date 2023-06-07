College basketball top 50 transfer portal rankings: UConn lands Cam Spencer to offset NBA Draft departures





UConn picked up a dedication from probably the most country's top to be had transfers Tuesday, when former Rutgers guard Cam Spencer picked the Huskies over Miami, UCLA and Oklahoma, in accordance to CBS Sports insider Jon Rothstein. As a talented outdoor shooter, Spencer must lend a hand UConn exchange departed 3-point marksman Jordan Hawkins, who left for the NBA Draft after a standout sophomore season.At 6-foot-4, Spencer is greater than only a shooter. He averaged two steals in step with recreation for the Scarlet Knights remaining season and dished out 3.1 assists in his first season with this system after 3 years at Loyola-Maryland. The transition to a better degree of festival hardly ever appeared to hassle Spencer; he shot 43.4% from past the arc on 4.9 makes an attempt in step with recreation for Rutgers whilst averaging 13.2 issues in step with recreation.In the aftermath of UConn’s march to a countrywide championship victory over San Diego State, all 5 of the crew’s starters had been eligible to go back and lend a hand the Huskies mount a name protection within the 2023-24 season. The perception grew to become out to be far-fetched, then again. Coach Dan Hurley misplaced 3 starters to the NBA Draft over the past a number of weeks: Hawkins, ahead Andre Jackson Jr. and middle Adama Sanogo. But UConn is nonetheless located to be a few of the country’s absolute best groups subsequent season with key items akin to Tristen Newton, Alex Karaban and Donovan Clingan returning.As for rookies, Spencer will mix with a five-man freshman elegance ranked No. 7 nationally to give Hurley and the Huskies a pleasant inflow of skill to mix with the returning nucleus. More than 1,700 Division I avid gamers hit the portal ahead of the May 11 access cut-off date for non-graduates and a few have not begun to announce their vacation spot. Here at CBS Sports, we’ve got distilled the huge selection of transfers to a listing of the top 50 names to know and are monitoring their choices.1. Hunter DickinsonOld college: Michigan | New college: KansasDickinson is likely one of the absolute best large males in faculty basketball. At 7-foot-1 and with a well-built body, he can outmuscle maximum fighters at the block, give protection to the rim and rebound. He additionally persevered demonstrating the facility to hit 3-pointers all through the 2022-23 season whilst incomes All-Big Ten honors for a 3rd directly yr. The Maryland local is a fiery competitor and confirmed veteran who straight away legitimizes Kansas as a countrywide contender for the 2023-24 season.2. Max AbmasOld college: Oral Roberts | New college: TexasAbmas ranks No. 16 all-time for made 3-pointers and is a profession 38.8% shooter on 8.8 makes an attempt in step with recreation. The 6-1 guard gained Summit League Player of the Year two times and in addition has revel in enjoying past the primary weekend of the NCAA Tournament. Even amid an uptick in festival within the Big 12, it’s simple to envision Abmas raining 3-pointers as the primary or 2d scoring possibility for Texas. He has defensive barriers however has quite a few offensive firepower to be a favorable addition to the beginning lineup of a Longhorns squad this is dropping main scorer Marcus Carr from its backcourt. 3. Kel’el WareOld college: Oregon | New college: IndianaWare performed simply 15.8 mins in step with recreation as a freshman at Oregon after rating because the No. 7 total prospect within the Class of 2022, in accordance to 247Sports. The 7-footer blocked 1.3 photographs in step with recreation in that restricted motion, although, and used to be efficient offensively throughout the arc. He additionally confirmed some indicators of attainable as a 3-point shooter. There used to be a logjam within the Ducks’ frontcourt, and Ware must be in a position to make an instantaneous impression as a rim protector and secondary offensive weapon at his new college. Ware has 3 seasons of eligibility last, however may well be off to the NBA ahead of the use of all of them if issues move nicely at his subsequent prevent.4. LJ CryerOld college: Baylor | New college: HoustonCryer made 42.5% of his 3-point makes an attempt over 70 video games in 3 seasons with Baylor. The 6-1 guard began all 31 video games he performed in for the Bears all through the 2022-23 season, and he would have scored much more than his 15 issues in step with recreation if no longer for the truth that he used to be sharing the backcourt with top quality guards Adam Flagler and Keyonte George. He isn’t a super defender however can play on or off the ball and supply a significant offensive spark for Houston together with his outdoor capturing. As the Cougars transition to the Big 12, his revel in within the league shall be a pleasant spice up.5. Tramon MarkOld college: Houston | New college: ArkansasMark began each and every recreation for Houston all through the 2022-23 season, enjoying a key function on a crew that spent a number of weeks at No. 1. The 6-5 guard is a brilliant defender who averaged 10.1 issues over the last two seasons. Though he’s only a 30% profession 3-point shooter, he has the gear and pedigree to be an impression participant for an Arkansas program that prospers with transfers. Mark may be going during the NBA’s pre-draft procedure and may just elect to finish his faculty profession. But if he does keep on with Arkansas, he’s going to be a key participant. 6. Ryan NembhardOld college: Creighton | New college: GonzagaNembhard averaged 12.1 issues in step with recreation within the 2022-23 season and dished out 4.8 assists in step with contest. He is the more youthful brother of former Florida and Gonzaga level guard Andrew Nembhard however temporarily made a reputation for himself whilst profitable Big East Freshman of the Year honors for the 2021-22 season. He is a real level guard with two seasons of eligibility last and superb revel in because the lead facilitator for a couple of Creighton groups that gained video games within the NCAA Tournament. He shall be instrumental in serving to the Zags reclaim the backcourt prowess that trainer Mark Few has been lacking the previous couple seasons.7. Kerr KriisaOld college: Arizona | New college: West VirginiaKriisa began at level guard for the previous two seasons at Arizona because the Wildcats turned into an offensive juggernaut beneath trainer Tommy Lloyd. His strengths are 3-point capturing and facilitating as he made 36.6% of his 3-pointers and dished out 5.1 assists for the Pac-12 Tournament champions in 2022-23. Aside from his perimeter capturing, Kriisa is restricted as a scorer, and he isn’t a plus defender. But, in overall, he is a confirmed level guard and nice pickup for a West Virginia crew changing beginning guards Erik Stevenson and Kedrian Johnson.8. Jesse EdwardsOld college: Syracuse | New college: West VirginiaEdwards completed 3rd in scoring for Syracuse in 2022-23 at 14.5 issues in step with recreation, led the ACC in blocks in step with recreation at 2.7 and completed 2d at the back of Armando Bacot of North Carolina in rebounding with 10.4 forums in step with contest. The 6-11 local of the Netherlands has only one season of eligibility last after 4 seasons with the Orange, however he must be in a position to make that yr depend as an impression participant at West Virginia. Though he isn’t an out of doors danger or a lot of a passer, he prospers doing the entirety else that you must need from a large. 9. Jaylon TysonOld college: Texas Tech | New college: CaliforniaTyson is the epitome of an all-around participant and one of the underrated two-way wings within the game after averaging 10.7 issues and six.1 rebounds on 53.8% 2-point capturing and 40.2% 3-point capturing all through the 2022-23 season. He additionally ranked as Texas (*50*) absolute best defender, in accordance to evanmiya.com, whilst gathering 1.4 steals in step with contest. The former top-40 prospect will play a key function in serving to first-year trainer Mark Madsen rebuild a Cal program that gained simply 3 video games within the 2022-23 season.10. Harrison IngramOld college: Stanford | New college: North CarolinaIt is conceivable {that a} alternate of surroundings is all Ingram wishes to recapture the NBA Draft buzz he as soon as loved as a five-star prospect from the Class of 2021. At 6-8, he is a flexible ahead who can play at the block or step out and hit 3-pointers. He’s additionally a savvy passer who can facilitate the offense. Ingram averaged 10.5 issues, 6.2 rebounds and three.4 assists in two seasons with the Cardinal. If he can convey up his profession 62.9% free-throw capturing and 31.6% 3-point capturing share, Ingram could be a high-impact starter for the Tar Heels.11. Ace Baldwin Old college: VCU | New college: Penn StateBaldwin is following former VCU trainer Mike Rhoades to Penn State after spearheading VCU’s vicious protection for the previous 3 seasons with relentless on-ball power. The 6-foot guard has averaged greater than two steals…



