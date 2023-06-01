College basketball top 50 transfer portal rankings: Baylor lands Toledo’s RayJ Dennis, MAC Player of the Year





Baylor has introduced the addition of RayJ Dennis, a transfer from Toledo, to their basketball group. Dennis was once selected over different faculties like Utah, Illinois, and Michigan, and was once the 2022-23 MAC Player of the (*50*). He will function a key alternative for Baylor’s beginning guards, Adam Flagler, Keyonte George, and LJ Cryer, who’re headed to the NBA Draft or shifting to Houston. Dennis, who averaged 19.6 issues and 5.8 assists in keeping with sport for Toledo, is anticipated to make a direct have an effect on for Baylor. He performed two seasons at Boise State prior to transferring to Toledo and has one season of eligibility closing.

CBS Sports has launched a listing of the top 50 transfers, together with Hunter Dickinson, Max Abmas, Kel’el Ware, LJ Cryer, Tramon Mark, Ryan Nembhard, Kerr Kriisa, Jesse Edwards, Jaylon Tyson, and Harrison Ingram, amongst others. Dickinson, a 7-foot-1 heart from Michigan, will play for Kansas, whilst Abmas, a guard from Oral Roberts, will play for Texas. Ware, who performed for Oregon, will play for Indiana, whilst Cryer, who performed for Baylor, will play for Houston.

Mark, from Houston, will play for Arkansas, and Nembhard, from Creighton, will play for Gonzaga. Kriisa, from Arizona, will play for West Virginia, and Edwards, from Syracuse, may even play for West Virginia. Tyson, from Texas Tech, will play for California, and Ingram, from Stanford, will play for North Carolina. Baldwin, from VCU, will play for Penn State, and Perry, from North Texas, will play for Kansas State.



